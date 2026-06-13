US beat Paraguay 4-1 to make winning start to home World Cup

US opened their World Cup campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay in Los Angeles on Friday, with Folarin Balogun scoring twice as the co-hosts made a winning start in Group D.

The victory saw the US score four goals in a World Cup match for the first time. Balogun also became the first US player to score twice in a World Cup game since the 1930 tournament.

"Amazing result," US captain Tim Ream said. "It's exactly the way we wanted to start the tournament."

The hosts took the lead in the seventh minute when Christian Pulisic split two defenders and found Weston McKennie, whose cross was turned into the net by Damian Bobadilla for an own goal.

After the first-half hydration break, Pulisic carried the ball down the left and delivered a cross for Balogun, who beat goalkeeper Orlando Gill to make it 2-0.

Balogun added his second just before half-time. He collected a long pass, moved past a sliding defender and fired a left-footed shot into the top corner to give the US a 3-0 lead at the break.

The only concern for the hosts came when Pulisic was substituted at half-time because of tightness in his calf.

"It was difficult for him to walk, but I hope that it is not a big issue and he can be ready for the next one," coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

Paraguay improved after the break and reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute when substitute Mauricio scored after a defensive error by the US.

However, the home side remained in control and Gio Reyna completed the scoring late in the match with a strike from the edge of the box using the outside of his right foot.

"The opposition were better than us," Paraguay defender Junior Alonso said.

"We were able to play further forward (in the second half). These are things we need to improve on for the next match. We have two games left, and we must improve. Regretting things won't help us at all; we need to use these mistakes to improve and put in a better performance that brings us closer to victory."

Ream said the team would look to build on the result.

"There's not a whole lot of words to describe the feeling," he said.

"You want to start the tournament on a good foot, scoring four goals and getting three points. It sets you up for the rest of the group stage, for sure."

The match was played at Los Angeles Stadium in front of a sell-out crowd. Among those attending were Tom Cruise and David Beckham, who earlier in the day received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Despite concerns before the tournament about ticket prices, all seats were sold for the match. The stadium, home to the NFL's Rams and Chargers and the venue for next year's Super Bowl, was configured for a World Cup capacity of 70,492.

"Massive thank you to the fans because the energy they gave to the team was amazing," Pochettino said.

"We can do amazing things if the fans are in this as well."

The US came into the tournament aiming to improve on their last-16 finish in Qatar.

Paraguay qualified from the CONMEBOL campaign to make their first World Cup appearance since 2010.

The first men's World Cup match played on US soil in 32 years featured a pre-match performance by singer Katy Perry and a parade of nations. Some booing was heard when Iran's flag entered the stadium. Iran play their opening match of the tournament in Los Angeles on Monday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio watched the match alongside Paraguay President Santiago Pena and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The US next face Australia in Seattle on June 19, while Paraguay travel to Santa Clara to play Turkey.