‘Paper Flowers’ review: Emotional drama based on real story is a tearjerker

PAPER FLOWERS

By: Asjad Nazir

The American drama based on a true life story had its European premiere at the recent London Indian Film Festival. Young Gujarati American Shalin Shah is in a long-term romance with his Chinese American girlfriend Fiona, but reluctant to tell his parents.

After they graduate, he decides to do work for an international charity in Peru. What is supposed to be two years apart from his family and a girlfriend he deeply loves is cut short after a couple of months, with a cancer diagnosis. When the deadly disease turns out to be terminal, his family, friends and the love of his life must come to terms with what is happening.

Instead of feeling defeated, Shalin decides to make the most of his time left and has a positive impact on countless people.

The deeply impactful drama combines a story of family, true-love, friendship and embracing what life has to offer, really well.

More light-hearted moments combine with ones of sorrow, pain and heartbreak in a movie that is very much powered by relatable emotions.

Director Mahesh Pailoor adds really depth into the simplest scenes and brings out great performances from his accomplished cast.

Although Faran Tahir and Meera Simhan portray their respective roles as the devoted parents brilliantly, Paper Flowers very much belongs to the two young leads. Kapil Talwalkar is remarkable as Shalin and goes through an astonishing transformation, including visually, with a challenging role. Olivia Liang is a revelation as his devoted girlfriend and has many great moments in the movie from start to finish. Both are at their best when sharing screen space.

Some of the most memorable moments come from silences. There is also a solid musical score and clever touches, with writing appearing onscreen as a guide to some of the many life lessons Paper Flowers attempts to convey. It’s difficult to get through this drama without feeling emotional and why it will make you appreciate life.

