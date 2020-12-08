Pankaj Tripathi excited about playing an actor in his next Shakeela

By: Mohnish Singh







Most recently seen in Anurag Basu’s anthology film Ludo (2020), Pankaj Tripathi is now gearing up for the release of his next Shakeela. Helmed by Indrajit Lankesh, the biographical drama is based on the eventful life of Indian porn actress and adult model Shakeela who predominantly acted in Southern cinema.

While popular Bollywood actress Richa Chadha plays the title role in the forthcoming movie, talented actor Pankaj Tripathi also essays a pivotal part of an actor, who will be seen dressed in several colourful outfits and snazzy goggles.

Talking about the film and his character in it, the actor says that he is quite excited about playing an actor for the first time in his career. “I am thrilled that our little labour of love Shakeela is all set to release in theatres this Christmas. I am so excited about the film because I have worked with the very talented friend Richa Chadha in this film. I have a beautiful part in the film. I play an actor for the first time in my career. I have always wanted to play an actor on screen and bring out the idiosyncrasies of artists on screen. It is an interesting and colourful character,” says the actor.







Shakeela is scheduled to enter theatres in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on 25th December, 2020. It is one of those very few films releasing in theatres amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Shakeela, Pankaj Tripathi has several interesting projects lined up for release in a couple of months. These include Kaagaz, ’83, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Mumbai Saga. The actor also plays the central character in Hotstar Specials’ upcoming show, Criminal Justice Season 2.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











