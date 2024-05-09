Monty Panesar quits Galloway’s party

After joining the party, Panesar had said to stand up for the working class and address the nation’s wealth gap.

Panesar had joined the Workers Party of Britain on April 30. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Just eight days after announcing he was standing for parliament election, former England cricketer Monty Panesar has withdrawn as a candidate for George Galloway’s Workers Party of Britain.

The former left-arm spinner had intended to stand in Ealing Southall, held by the main opposition Labour party.

Panesar, 42, who played 50 Tests posted on X: “So today I am withdrawing as a General Election candidate for The Workers Party.

So today I am withdrawing as a General Election candidate for The Workers Party. I realise I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values. — Monty Panesar (@montypanesar) May 8, 2024

“I realise I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values.

“I wish The Workers Party all the best but look forward to taking some time to mature and find my political feet so I am well prepared to deliver my very best when I next run up to the political wicket,” he wrote.

After joining the party, Panesar had said to stand up for the working class and address the nation’s wealth gap.

Born Mudhsuden Singh Panesar in Luton, north of London, to Sikh parents who emigrated from the Indian Punjab state, he became a firm fan favourite and a distinctive figure in the field in his black patka during his Test career between 2006 and 2013.

Panesar appeared to become confused about one of the Workers Party’s policy pledges, to leave the NATO military alliance, during a disastrous interview with Times Radio last week. He suggested NATO’s role was related to immigration policy and that British membership was making it harder to control its border.

The Workers Party, under the leadership of George Galloway, has laid out a 10-point agenda, including a demand for “an end to imperialist wars and financial domination, starting with withdrawal from NATO.”

Galloway, known for his outspoken left-wing views, recently secured reelection to parliament in March by tapping into public discontent over the Israel-Hamas conflict. He has criticised Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour party, for his stance on Israel’s military actions against Hamas in Gaza and is aiming to exploit divisions within Labour on this issue.

The former Labour lawmaker sees an opportunity to capitalise on what he perceives as disillusionment with mainstream parties, including both the governing Conservatives and Labour.

Galloway has disclosed having 500 candidates lined up to contest in a general election, anticipated to be held later this year.

(AFP)