Website Logo
  • Monday, November 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 458,437
Total Cases 34,285,814
Today's Fatalities 251
Today's Cases 12,514
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 458,437
Total Cases 34,285,814
Today's Fatalities 251
Today's Cases 12,514

Entertainment

Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhellow Show wins Best Picture award at 66th Valladolid International Film Festival

Pan Nalin

By: Mohnish Singh

Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show) has won the Golden Spike Award for the Best Picture at the SEMINCI 66th Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain. It is the second Indian film in the last four decades to have bagged this honour. The first one was won by Mrinal Sen’s 1983 film Kharij.

Akira Kurosawa, Federico Fellini, François Truffaut, Ingmar Bergman, Luchino Visconti, Abbas Kiarostami, Zhang Yimou, Stanley Kramer, Darren Aronofsky, Sam Fuller, and Ken Loach are some of the internationally acclaimed filmmakers who have won the Golden Spike Award for the Best Picture in the past.

Since its creation in 1956, SEMINCI has become one of the main international film festivals in Spain, standing out in the area of strong auteur-driven and independent movies. Most winners from the SEMINCI goes on to win Oscars in the International category. But sadly, that will not be the case here because India did not submit Chhellow Show as an Indian entry to the Oscars.

Based on Pan’s own life, the Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama film revolves around a young boy, Samay, who falls in love with the medium of cinema after he watches his first film in a theatre.

A co-production between India and France, Chhello Show premiered at the 20th Tribeca Film Festival on 10 June 2021, where it won the second prize at the festival’s Audience Awards. It was the first Gujarati film selected for the festival section. The film has been nominated for Tiantan Awards at the 11th Beijing International Film Festival, to be held from 21 to 29 September 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav begins filming for his next major Hollywood project Extrapolation
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra to team up with Rohit Shetty for cop based streaming show
Entertainment
Sikandar Kher reveals how he prepared for his role in Dev Patel’s directorial debut Money…
Entertainment
Dharamshala International Film Festival to host live conversation with Manoj Bajpayee
Entertainment
ZEE5 drops the trailer of debutants Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj’s Squad
Entertainment
Sooryavanshi: Poster of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer showcased at Times Square in New…
Entertainment
Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi gets a new release date
Entertainment
Kal Penn comes out as gay, says “I discovered my own sexuality late…
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah’s Doctor G to release in…
Entertainment
RRR Glimpse: A grandeur that we expected from SS Rajamouli
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut wraps up her next Tejas
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar joins Arjun Kapoor on the cast of The Lady Killer
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav begins filming for his…
Sidharth Malhotra to team up with Rohit Shetty for cop…
Sikandar Kher reveals how he prepared for his role in…
Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhellow Show wins Best Picture award…
Dharamshala International Film Festival to host live conversation with Manoj…
ZEE5 drops the trailer of debutants Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika…