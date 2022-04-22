Website Logo
  • Saturday, April 23, 2022
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Pakistan’s Masood hits back-to-back double centuries

Shan Masood (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Pakistan opener Shan Masood on Friday hit a second successive double century in the English county championship to take his aggregate to 608 runs in four innings.

The 32-year-old was out for 219, having hit 24 fours and a six as Derbyshire racked up 401 runs in the day to reach 437 for four and lead by 224 in their game against Leicestershire.

Masood’s magnificent innings followed his 239 in last week’s draw against Sussex.

Left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson finally claimed Masood’s wicket on Friday, bowling him with a ball that turned sharply from outside the left-hander’s off stump.

“If we are to do well, we need to make the big hundreds,” said Masood.

“To get two double hundreds is pleasing. Making it big is always something we talk about.”

Masood turned for the pavilion when he was out but could leave the field only after every Leicestershire player, led by Parkinson, had offered a handshake of congratulation on a superb exhibition of high-class batting.

Fellow Pakistan star Shaheen Shah Afridi helped steer Middlesex closer to victory over Glamorgan on his debut.

Afridi dismissed Australian Test player Marnus Labuschagne for the second time in Cardiff to take his fourth wicket of the match.

He also hit a career best 29 as Middlesex made 336 in reply to Glamorgan’s 122 all out.

At stumps, the Welsh county were 104-6 in their second innings, still 110 runs behind.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Mohammad Amir signs for Gloucestershire
HEADLINE STORY
Overcooked Kohli risks ‘fried brain’ if not rested: Shastri
Sports
Pujara hits unbeaten double century
Sports
Shan Masood hits maiden double century for Derbyshire
Sports
Pakistan’s Rizwan and India’s Pujara team up for Sussex
Sports
MCC hosts Ramadan iftar at Lord’s
Sports
Rafiq racism row: ECB to charge up to 12 former Yorkshire staff
Sports
South Africa spinners wrap up crushing win over Bangladesh
Sports
Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper’s skull 60 years on
Sports
Elgar defends South Africans against ‘sledging’ allegations
Sports
Azam to Khawaja: Five things we learned from Australia’s Pakistan tour
Sports
India’s Clean Slate becomes Headingley’s new principal sponsor
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rwanda president says UK migrant deal ‘not trading in humans’
Indian lawmaker arrested over tweet criticising Modi
Pakistan’s Masood hits back-to-back double centuries
Buttler smashes 116 as Delhi tempers boil over in IPL
Ranbir Kapoor starts filming his next Animal
OneWeb collaborates with ISRO to launch satellites