  • Monday, January 02, 2023
Pakistani singer hints Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ copied from song he released 26 years ago; netizens react and say, ‘Indians always pirate our music composition and don’t give credit’

Aside from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also stars John Abraham. It is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles, Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan has been hitting headlines ever since the news emerged that Khan would end his four-year-long break from films with this Siddharth Anand directorial.

However, the release of the film’s first song “Besharam Rang” made it even hotter as several Indian political leaders from the ruling party took umbrage at the saffron-coloured bikini Deepika Padukone is seen wearing in the song. Some even protested against the lyrics of the song.

But days before the controversy over Padukone’s bikini started, several netizens had pointed out how the background music of the song was plagiarized from ‘Makeba’ by Jain. Now, Pakistan singer Sajjad Ali has shared a cryptic video on Instagram suggesting that the tune of the song is copied from a song that he released almost 26 years ago.

“After listening to a new movie’s song, it reminded me of my song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Enjoy!” he captioned the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sajjad Ali Official (@thesajjadali)

Soon after his video surfaced on the internet, netizens from Pakistan did not waste much time in figuring out how similar Ali’s song sounds to “Besharam Rang.”

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “This sounds like “Besharam Rang” from Pathaan,” while another said, “Besharam song based on Sajjad Ali music composition. Indians always pirate our music composition and they did not even give credit to our Pakistani singers.”

“Almost every Bollywood movie song is copied like the tune and they also have copied Japanese songs and also old/new Pakistani songs,” a third user wrote.

Aside from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

