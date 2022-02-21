Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

News

Pakistan introduces fake news law targeting criticism of military, judiciary

(ISTOCK IMAGE)

By: Sarwar Alam

Pakistan’s government has introduced a new cybercrime law that could see social media users jailed for up to five years for posting “fake news” about the military, judiciary or public officials.

Critics say the legislation is the latest example of creeping restrictions on freedom of expression in the nation, already ranked among the world’s most dangerous for media workers.

It was approved by prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet and swiftly adopted into law by president Arif Alvi over the weekend, an official in the presidential office said Monday.

The legislation takes effect immediately but must be presented to parliament within 90 days for approval, though it is expected that Khan’s coalition government will easily pass it.

In recent years the space for dissent in Pakistan has shrunk with the government cracking down on social networks and traditional media outlets, who say pressure from above has resulted in widespread self-censorship.

Criticism of the security establishment has long been seen as a red line and rights groups say the new law further shields it — and other state institutions — from scrutiny.

“It will … inevitably be used to clamp down on dissenters and critics of the government and state institutions,” said the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, which called the legislation “undemocratic”.

The law amends existing defamation rules forbidding false online information that “intimidates or harms the reputation or privacy” of an individual.

It broadens the scope to include “any company, association or body of persons” and “institution, organisation, authority or any other body established by the government”.

The maximum penalty has also been increased from three years to five and suspects will not be granted bail, meaning the accused will await trial in jail.

On Sunday justice minister Farogh Naseem said “rumours that it is an attempt to gag media are baseless”.

“You are free to criticise, but the issue is that there should be no fake news,” he told reporters.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists vowed to challenge the “draconian amendments” in court.

It said the changes aim “to shrink space for freedom of press and expression which is already compromised in the country”.

Governments around the world are battling with the issue of disinformation and misinformation spread on social media, and some have seized on so-called “fake news” as a pretext for dismissing unfavourable reports and bolstering propaganda.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Brother freed over ‘honour killing’ of social media star Qandeel Baloch
News
Indian conjoined twins vote in dark glasses for confidentiality
INDIA
India arrests ‘doctor’ conman who married 18 women
UK
Tory rich donors in secret ‘advisory board’
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan’s first visit to Russia from February 23
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka completes return of illegal waste to Britain
UK
Jamal Edwards, music entrepreneur and YouTube star dies at 31
HEADLINE STORY
Indians asked to leave Ukraine ‘temporarily’
INDIA
Amid row over hijab, India’s home minister says he prefers school uniforms
News
Queen catches ‘mild’ Covid
News
Britain to set out plans to scrap Covid self-isolation laws
UK
Storm Eunice: 150,000 British homes still without power
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Brother freed over ‘honour killing’ of social media star Qandeel…
Australian Faulkner leaves Pakistan T20 league over pay row
Pakistan introduces fake news law targeting criticism of military, judiciary
Indian conjoined twins vote in dark glasses for confidentiality
Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam sets March 3 for theatrical release
India arrests ‘doctor’ conman who married 18 women
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE