Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 16, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal makes pitch for re-engagement with India

The ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

PAKISTAN’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday (16) made a strong pitch for re-engaging with India, saying cutting ties with New Delhi would not serve the country’s interests as Islamabad was already internationally isolated and disengaged.

Addressing the Founding Day ceremony at the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad, Bilawal said: We have our issues with India. Pakistan and India have a long history of war, conflict. Today, where we have serious disputes, the events of August 2019 cannot be taken lightly.

The ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

On the Kashmir issue, Bilawal said it has formed a cornerstone of any conversation that I’ve had since becoming the foreign minister.

Bilawal, 33, assumed charge as Pakistan’s top diplomat in April.

In May, we had the delimitation commission and then just recently, the Islamophobic remarks of officials create an environment in which engagement is very difficult for Pakistan, if not impossible, the minister said, referring to re-engaging with India.

Bilawal asked those present at the think tank event whether cutting ties with India was serving Pakistan’s interests, be it on Kashmir, be it on the rising Islamaphobia or the emphasis on Hindutva narrative in India.

“That I, as foreign minister of Pakistan, as the representative of my country, not only don’t speak to the Indian government but I also don’t speak to the Indian people. Is that the best way to communicate or achieve Pakistan’s objective? the minister explained.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

India has said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

The minister added that the country was at its crossroads and the current government has inherited a country “wherever you look there is a crisis.”

He blamed the previous Imran Khan-led government’s flawed policies because of which Pakistan “is internationally isolated and internationally disengaged.”

Turning to the issue of bilateral trade with India, Bilawal said: “We don’t have a trading relationship with the east (India) and many will argue absolutely we should not. The environment is not as such, given these outrageous assaults on our principles it would be inappropriate for Pakistan to take such a step.”

Bilawal referred to the first term of his mother and former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 1988, arguing that it was the time when Pakistan could have created the kind of economic engagement with India that might have compelled both sides not to resort to extreme measures.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Physical and mental abuse’ rife in British gymnastics says review
UK
Apple faces £750 mn lawsuit in UK for slowing down older iPhones
UK
New deal for private renters announced: Landlords will have to refund rent if homes are…
News
English universities’ reliance on overseas students fees leaves them at financial risk: Report
UK
We need just to finish these b******ds off: Russian lawmaker says captured Britons will be…
News
Here’s what Amber Heard plans to tell daughter about Johnny Depp defamation trial
News
Open University training course says white ‘superiority’ is ‘embedded’ in English language
News
PM Modi to meet mother as she turns 100 on June 18; Gandhinagar…
News
4.3 million Brits have ‘hacked’ their neighbour’s WiFi, mostly by password guessing
News
Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court, gets unconditional bail
News
Married doctor jailed for raping woman after luring her on dating app
UK
Women’s brain temperatures are higher than men’s: Study
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Physical and mental abuse’ rife in British gymnastics says review
Apple faces £750 mn lawsuit in UK for slowing down…
New deal for private renters announced: Landlords will have to…
English universities’ reliance on overseas students fees leaves them at…
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal makes pitch for re-engagement with India
We need just to finish these b******ds off: Russian lawmaker…