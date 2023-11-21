Padma Lakshmi spotted with Kenya Barris

In June, Lakshmi made a major career move when she decided to exit Top Chef after 17 years as a host and judge.

Padma Lakshmi (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Padma Lakshmi, who was previously married to acclaimed author Salman Rushdie from 2004-2007, has a new man in his life.

If reports are to be believed, Lakshmi and Hollywood writer Kenya Barris, best known for being the creator of the ABC series Black-ish., are in the early stages of dating.

Lakshmi, 53, and Barris, 49, first sparked romance rumours when the duo was spotted holding hands walking across a street in New York City on Sunday.

“They met through work. They are developing something together and are getting to know each other,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It’s very new,” they added.

Lakshmi wore a cream-coloured sweater paired with dark jeans and a coral scarf for the outing. Meanwhile, Barris chose an orange puffer jacket, a blue shirt, and camouflage cargo pants.

Lakshmi shares 13-year-old daughter Krishna with Rushdie. She was most recently linked to poet Terrance Hayes.

Barris, on the other hand, filed for divorce from his wife Dr. Rania Barris in 2022 after more than 20 years of marriage. Together they share six children.

