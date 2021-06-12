Over 70 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in UK

A person receives a dose of Covid-19 shot at a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

By: SattwikBiswal

BRITAIN’S Covid-19 vaccine rollout achieved another milestone as over 70 million doses have now been administered to adults in the country, according to the latest figures published on Friday (11).

With 70,253,625 million doses administered in total, 41,088,485 million people across the UK have now been vaccinated with a first dose (78 per cent), while 29,165,140 million people have had both doses (55.4 per cent).

NHS England has extended the offer of a vaccine to everyone aged 25 and over this week. Moreover, the government having met its target of offering a vaccine to the most vulnerable by April 15, now remains on track to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July.

Vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi said: “This is another fantastic milestone and cause for celebration. 70 million vaccines administered in total is a testament to the tireless work of our brilliant health and care workforce, who I can’t thank enough for their efforts.

“With over 14,000 lives saved, the benefits of the vaccine are clear – when offered the jab, make sure you book your appointment and secure the fullest possible protection you can.”

To ensure people have the strongest possible protection against COVID-19, appointments for second doses have been brought forward from 12 to 8 weeks for the remaining people in the top nine priority groups who have yet to receive both doses.

The move followed updated advice from the independent experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which has considered the latest available evidence and has recommended reducing the dosing interval to counter the threat of new variants of concern.

The government and its scientific experts are monitoring the evolving situation and rates of variants closely, and will not hesitate to take additional action as necessary.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said, “Our Covid-19 vaccination programme continues at an unparalleled pace and we are almost at the final lap of the race to offer a dose to all adults by the end of July.”

Data from PHE’s real-world study shows the vaccines are already having a significant impact in the UK, reducing hospitalisations and deaths, saving 14,000 lives and preventing 42,000 hospitalisations in England.