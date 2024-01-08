‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Succession’ dominate Golden Globes 2024; see full winners list

By: Mohnish Singh
On Sunday, the biggest names in Hollywood gathered for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.
The nominations for the 2024 awards were first announced on December 11, 2023, by funnymen Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama.
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer earned five accolades throughout the evening — including for Best Picture — Drama, Actor (Cillian Murphy), Supporting Actor (Robert Downey, Jr.), and a host of other technical honours.
On the TV side, the final season of HBO’s Succession dominated won several acting awards (Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin) as well as Best Television Series.
The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards were held in Beverly Hills, California, and hosted this year by comedian and actor Jo Koy.
See the winners below.
FILM CATEGORIES
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
WINNER: Poor Things
Best Motion Picture — Animated
WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall (France)
Fallen Leaves (Finland)
Io Capitano (Italy)
Past Lives (United States)
Society of Snow (Spain)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom/Poland/United States)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
WINNER: Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
WINNER: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
WINNER: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Score
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song
“Addicted to Romance” — Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me
“Dance the Night” — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, and Caroline Ailin, Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
“Peaches” — Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker, The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” — Lenny Kravitz, Rustin
WINNER: “What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Barbie
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Best Television Series — Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See
WINNER: Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnaham, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
WINNER: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer