Comedian Jo Koy to host 2024 Golden Globes

Barbie and the final season of HBO’s Succession tied for the lead in nominations with nine each.

Jo Koy (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Comedian Jo Koy will host the upcoming edition of Golden Globes.

Koy will make his award show hosting debut at the Globes, following another stand-up, Jerrod Carmichael, who hosted the 80th awards, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Excited about the hosting stint, Koy in a statement, “I have stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I am so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!” (Mahal Kita translates to ‘I love you.’)

Welcoming Koy on board, Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said, “We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience. We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

The Golden Globes are set to air on CBS (and stream on Paramount+) on January 7, 2024.

The awards moved to CBS after running on NBC for nearly three decades; the latter network ended its long-time relationship with the Globes after years of controversy over the conduct of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization formerly behind the awards.

