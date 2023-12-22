Website Logo
  • Friday, December 22, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Comedian Jo Koy to host 2024 Golden Globes

Barbie and the final season of HBO’s Succession tied for the lead in nominations with nine each.

Jo Koy (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Comedian Jo Koy will host the upcoming edition of Golden Globes.

Koy will make his award show hosting debut at the Globes, following another stand-up, Jerrod Carmichael, who hosted the 80th awards, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Excited about the hosting stint, Koy in a statement, “I have stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I am so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!” (Mahal Kita translates to ‘I love you.’)

Welcoming Koy on board, Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said, “We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience. We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

The Golden Globes are set to air on CBS (and stream on Paramount+) on January 7, 2024.

The awards moved to CBS after running on NBC for nearly three decades; the latter network ended its long-time relationship with the Globes after years of controversy over the conduct of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization formerly behind the awards.

Barbie and the final season of HBO’s Succession tied for the lead in nominations with nine each.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
ZEE5 Global docuseries ‘Koose Munisamy Veerappan’ earns 9.1 IMDb rating
Entertainment
Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ emerges as his lowest opener this year
Hollywood News
96th Oscars shortlist announced
TELEVISION
‘Bridgerton’ to return with two-part season three in 2024
NEWS
India’s official Oscar entry ‘2018’ fails to make it to final 15
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi: Films, fame and friendship
MUSIC
DJ Shai Guy selects the biggest dance anthems of a party-fuelled 12 months
Entertainment
Month-by-month guide to Hindi film highs and lows from the past year
Hollywood News
Martin Scorsese to receive Honorary Golden Bear at Berlin Film Fest
TELEVISION
Romesh Ranganathan reveals how much weight he lost from ‘diet and exercise’
Hollywood News
Charli XCX working on new music with fiancé George Daniel
Entertainment
50 things we learned about Bollywood in 2023
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW