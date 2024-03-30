  • Saturday, March 30, 2024
‘Oppenheimer’ releases in Japan after months of nuclear theme concerns

The film was released in the US in July 2023.

Oppenheimer Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer finally premiered in Japan, where J. Robert Oppenheimer’s nuclear weapons led to the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

While the world cheered for the movie, Japan had been left out of the global screening until now. The film, however, made its way to the theatres in Japan on Friday, People reported.

Reportedly, theatres in Japan featured a warning which said the movie carried images of nuclear tests that could evoke the damage caused by the bombs.

Earlier this month, Oppenheimer took home Best Picture at the Oscars.

It was nominated along with American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest.

Cillian Murphy secured the Best Actor trophy, Robert Downey Jr. earned Best Supporting Actor and Christopher Nolan won Best Director, among other victories for the blockbuster.

“We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb. And for better or for worse, we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world, so I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere,” Murphy said during his acceptance speech.

