  • Saturday, July 22, 2023
‘Oppenheimer’ emerges as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2023 in India

Speaking to a publication, Nolan described Oppenheimer as “the biggest film I’ve made”.

By: Mohnish Singh

Directed by celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the much-anticipated Hollywood film Oppenheimer has set the cash registers jingling at the box office in India.

According to early estimates, the film has pocketed approximately £12,33,171 on its opening day in the country. This is when Oppenheimer clashed with another eagerly awaited Hollywood flick Barbie.

Starring Cillian Murphy as the theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer hit the screen on July 21, alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie.

On opening day, Oppenheimer outperformed Barbie by a considerable margin. If early reports are to be believed, Barbie could manage to earn approximately £4,74,296 at the Indian ticket window.

With £12,33,171 in the pocket, Oppenheimer has emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener for the year 2023, surpassing Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which minted £11,85,741 its opening day in India.

In addition to metros, Oppenheimer is also performing exceptionally well in smaller cities and towns across India.

Barbie, on the other hand, is said to be performing better in the US where it has already earned a whopping $22.3 million, whereas Oppenheimer has minted $10.5 million.

Speaking to a publication, Nolan described Oppenheimer as “the biggest film I’ve made”. Meanwhile, Murphy admitted to struggling to watch the film due to seeing his face projected on the screen, but acknowledged that the film is “designed” to be “watched with an audience”.

Stay tuned to this space for further details.

