'Operation Sindoor': Vivek Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar team up for movie on India’s cross-border strikes

Highlights

Vivek Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar collaborate on new film

Project based on Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan

Story draws from events following the 2025 Pahalgam attack

A real-world conflict on screen

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and producer Bhushan Kumar have joined forces for Operation Sindoor, a film inspired by India’s targeted military strikes across the border. The project takes its name from the codename used for operations carried out against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes followed the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, in which 26 civilians were killed. The film aims to bring that sequence of events to the screen through a dramatised narrative.

Based on a military account

The film is adapted from the book by Lieutenant General K.J.S. “Tiny” Dhillon, offering an account of the planning and execution of the strikes. By drawing from a first-hand perspective, the project positions itself as a detailed retelling of a recent chapter in India’s military history.

The source material provides the framework for a story centred on strategy, decision-making and the operational aspects behind the mission.

Filmmakers stress authenticity

Agnihotri has described the film as an attempt to present a difficult but necessary story, focusing on courage and clarity. He has said the intention is to approach the subject with authenticity while shaping it into a compelling cinematic experience.

Bhushan Kumar echoed a similar sentiment, describing the project as one that calls for careful and responsible storytelling. He added that events of such scale require documentation that remains grounded in facts.

Operation Sindoor continues Agnihotri’s interest in politically charged narratives, this time turning to a recent military operation. With a subject rooted in contemporary events, the film is positioned as both a dramatised account and a reflection on a moment of national significance.