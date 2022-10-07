Only half of Generation Z found to be straight – Study

People aged 16 to 75 in England, Wales, and Scotland were asked questions about their attraction, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

According to a new study and polling that was undertaken by LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall and Ipsos, there seem to be stark generational differences with regard to sexual attraction.

The latest discovery is that only half of Generation Z are entirely attracted to people of the opposite sex.

For the purposes of this study, Gen Z is defined as those currently aged 16-26; millennials 27-42; Gen X 43 to 56, and baby boomers aged 56 to 75.

Based on the results of the sexuality survey, it was noted that two in five (40%) of Gen Z respondents identify with same-sex attractions, while 53% state they are exclusively attracted to people of the opposite sex.

These numbers compare with over three-quarters (77%) of baby boomers, who reportedly said they are exclusively attracted to people of the opposite sex.

Based on the survey, it was revealed that more Gen Z people identify as bisexual or pansexual (14%), than gay (2%) or lesbian (3%). A pansexual person is considered to be gender-blind. They can feel attraction towards an individual regardless of their sex or gender identity.

However, across all the age ranges, only 66% were found to be straight.

Additionally, it was discovered that 2% of Britons describe themselves as asexual which means they don’t experience any sexual attraction, but may still be romantically attracted.

Stonewall is reported to have commissioned the polling company, Ipsos Mori, to carry out three polls in June, which is Pride Month, and in the month of August 2022.

Each poll comprised a representative sample of about 2,000 people across England, Wales, and Scotland amounting to a total of 6000 Britons.

For the study, people aged 16 to 75 were asked questions about their attraction, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

According to Stonewall, though the findings reportedly tell a “positive story” it states that more needs to be done to help bisexual people feel safe.

The charity is quoted as saying, “This report comes after we have witnessed a steady increase in social acceptance and visibility of LGBTQ+ people in recent decades.

“This new era of openness in Britain has led to an environment where more people are free to be themselves and are more confident in their sexual and gender identity.”

Nancy Kelley, CEO of Stonewall adds, “This ground-breaking new report shows that our lives as LGBTQ+ people are more visible and connected to our friends and families.”

She adds, “It is also amazing to see that younger generations are no longer afraid to be themselves and have supportive families and social environments to thrive.

“This profound sea-change in our identity and orientation indicates that the idea of a ‘culture war’ often referenced in parts of the media is a misnomer being propagated by a narrow section of society, out of touch with – and unwilling to accept – the reality of our diverse, inter-connected communities.”

The news comes as hate crimes targeting transgender people have reportedly surged by 56% in a year.

Also, the number of overall offenses is said to have hit a record high in England and Wales.

According to a report by the Home Office, the largest number of offenses overall are racially motivated, followed by offenses that are motivated by sexual orientation, disability, religion, and transgender identity.

But while hate crimes have been increasing for a decade now, the report states that the trend “is likely to have been mainly driven by improvements in crime recording by the police.”

Also, according to the report, “Transgender issues have been heavily discussed on social media over the last year, which may have led to an increase in related hate crimes.”