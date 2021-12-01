Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 468,980
Total Cases 34,587,822
Today's Fatalities 190
Today's Cases 6,990
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 468,980
Total Cases 34,587,822
Today's Fatalities 190
Today's Cases 6,990

Entertainment

Onir on his upcoming film WE ARE

Onir (Photo credit: PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Award-winning Indian filmmaker Onir says that WE ARE, the upcoming sequel to his National Award-winning film I AM (2011), is a first-of-its-kind film to explore and celebrate queer lives. Like his original film, WE ARE also includes four stories set in the same four parts of India – Kashmir, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

“This film is a celebration of queer love and life, my way of celebrating what the Supreme Court verdict means. WE ARE will break different walls in this industry. I can proudly say that when you see WE ARE, you will realise that there has not been a film like this that explores and celebrates queer lives. The film is beyond acceptance stories… it’s unapologetic and magnificent. the music too shall react to that spirit. Of being out and proud of who we are,” Onir said in a statement.

The film has four songs for each of the four stories, encompassing various emotions of love, desire, loss, and anticipation, and one theme song that is a celebration. “Pritam read the script and is creating songs according to the need of the narrative. As the music represents the community/diversity, we will be working with singers from various parts of India, including Kashmir. We will also be working with at least one queer out and proud artist,” the director said.

My Brother Nikhil (2005) was a first in many ways, so was I AM…. and so will WE ARE,” the director said looking back at his journey.

My Brother Nikhil, starring Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri, deals with the stigma and discrimination of AIDS patients in Goa through the story of a swimmer, whose life falls apart after his diagnosis. His 2010 film I AM, again starring Juhi Chawla along with Manisha Koirala, Rahul Bose, Nandita Das, and Arjun Mathur, dealt with four different stories of personal struggle and identity.

Music composer Pritam said he was glad to be a part of WE ARE. “It’s amazing how Onir continues to make films that he believes in and his WE ARE is no different. And I am glad to be part of a film that is further pushing the envelope to assimilate the LGBTQI community,” the composer said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel start shooting for Gadar 2
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan starts filming Vikram Vedha in Lucknow
Entertainment
“We are filled with gratitude and gladness,” says Ranveer Singh as 83 trailer garners rousing…
Entertainment
Aashiqui Aa Gayi: Makers unveil the first song from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut files FIR alleging death threats over posts on farmers’ protests
Entertainment
Salman Khan confirms collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya on a film
Entertainment
Makers to unveil RRR trailer on December 3
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar to star as one of the male leads in his next…
Entertainment
Salman Khan opens up about his docuseries Beyond the Star
Entertainment
Runway 34: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer MayDay gets a new title
Entertainment
Dhanush wins Best Actor for Asuran at BRICS Film Festival
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed to receive top British Independent Film Awards honour
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel start shooting for Gadar 2
UK police arrest man for allegedly trespassing in parliament
Bangladesh mayor arrested for refusing mural of prime minister Hasina’s…
BT Sport drops Vaughan from Ashes coverage as BBC leaves…
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi at mercy of military once again
India face welcome dilemma with return of skipper Kohli
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE