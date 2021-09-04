Website Logo
  Saturday, September 04, 2021
Entertainment

On Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, first look poster of his final film Sharmaji Namkeen unveiled

Rishi Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30th April 2020. Last year, before the lockdown was announced, the actor was shooting for his movie Sharmaji Namkeen.

On Kapoor’s 69th birth anniversary (4th September 2021), the makers of Sharmaji Namkeen have shared the first look poster of the film. After the actor’s demise, Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to complete the shooting of the movie.

Excel Entertainment tweeted, “We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film – #SharmajiNamkeen @chintskap @SirPareshRawal @thisisnothitesh @MacguffinP @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar.”

The production house also shared a statement which read, “We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film.”

“A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi Ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light hearted, coming-of-age story of a lovable 60 year old man,” the statement further read.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen also stars Juhi Chawla in the lead role.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

