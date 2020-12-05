On Jayalalithaa’s death anniversary, Kangana Ranaut shares a few stills from Thalaivi

Murtuza Iqbal







Kangana Ranaut will be seen in late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa’s biopic which is titled Thalaivi. The actress has been busy shooting for the film and today on the death anniversary of Jayalalithaa, Kangana has shared a few stills from the film.

The actress posted on Twitter, “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go.”

Well, in her post Kangana has revealed that she will only be shooting for the film for the next one week and then it will be a wrap. While the shooting was going smoothly, the makers were in dilemma about how to shoot the climax as they wanted around 300 extras for the shoot. However, it is said that now the makers will shoot the climax with the help of VFX.







Kangana had gained weight for the film, and a few weeks ago, she had posted about how gaining weight caused her back issue. The actress had tweeted, “I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection.”

Thalaivi was supposed to release in June this year, but due to the pandemic, it got postponed. The makers have not yet announced the new release date.





