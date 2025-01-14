Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Indian parliament speaker Om Birla visits BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in London

Indian parliament speaker Om Birla visits BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in London

Om Birla making an address at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, London, on 11 January.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 14, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

INDIA's Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament) speaker Om Birla visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, London, on 11 January during his official visit to the UK.

The visit followed an invitation from Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons.

Birla was welcomed by the swamis of the Mandir and toured the temple, observing its spiritual and cultural traditions. Discussions included BAPS’s activities in India, and Europe, and the construction of a new temple in Paris.

Birla had previously led a delegation to the BAPS Hindu Mandir site in Abu Dhabi in 2022 and met Mahant Swami Maharaj in New Delhi later that year.

Sanjay Kara, a trustee for BAPS in the UK, expressed gratitude for the visit, noting its importance in strengthening ties between the UK and India.

bapsbaps swaminarayan mandirlok sabhalondonmahant swami maharajom birlaswaminarayan mandir

Related News

amrit-snan-kumbh-getty
Featured

Maha Kumbh: Millions gather as ascetics take 'royal bath' on Makar Sankranti

Values, inner apartheid, and diet
Comment

Values, inner apartheid, and diet

Dr. Prabodh Mistry

More For You

Neil-Gaiman-Getty

Gaiman was in his 40s or older during these incidents. (Photo: Getty Images)

Author Neil Gaiman faces new sexual assault allegations: Report

Author Neil Gaiman is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, months after similar accusations were made against him.

According to a Vulture magazine article titled "There Is No Safe Word," eight women have accused Gaiman of assault, coercion, or abuse. Among them is a former nanny for Gaiman and his second wife, Amanda Palmer.

Keep ReadingShow less
Where history and nature collide: Exploring the wonders of Thingvellir National Park

Thingvellir National Park

Where history and nature collide: Exploring the wonders of Thingvellir National Park

Vibhuti Pathak

Thingvellir National Park, located in Iceland, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrated for its rich cultural and natural history. Established in 1930, it is one of Iceland’s most iconic destinations. The park’s remarkable landscapes, historical significance, and geological wonders make it an essential stop for travelers.

Historical Significance

Thingvellir holds immense historical importance as the site where the Althing, the Icelandic parliament, was established in 930 AD. This assembly, which continued until 1798, marks the foundation of Icelandic governance and law. Visitors can explore the Logberg (Law Rock), where the Law Speaker proclaimed laws during assemblies. The park also preserves the memory of key events in Iceland’s history, including the adoption of Christianity in 1000 AD and the country’s journey toward independence.

Keep ReadingShow less
reeves-starmer-getty

Starmer and Reeves host an investment roundtable discussion with the BlackRock CEO and members of the BlackRock executive board, inside 10 Downing Street in London, on November 21, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Reeves to remain chancellor until next general election: Starmer

RACHEL REEVES will remain as chancellor until the next general election, prime minister Keir Starmer has said.

Speaking at the launch of the government’s artificial intelligence action plan in east London, Starmer expressed support for Reeves’ approach to public spending, calling it “ruthless” and necessary to adhere to fiscal rules amid challenging economic conditions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Healing from heartbreak

FROM HURT TO HOPE: Overcoming pain creates brighter tomorrows

Healing from heartbreak

Eastern Eye

WHETHER 2024 was filled with joy or sorrow, the arrival of a new year invites reflection and renewal. If the past year brought loss, heartbreak, or disappointments, it may have left its mark, but it also presents an opportunity for growth and transformation.

Heartbreak, a universally human experience, can feel like a wound that lingers. It might stem from a friend’s betrayal, a partner’s infidelity, or an unexpected breakup, leaving us feeling lost, alone, and questioning our self-worth. Yet, these moments of pain are often catalysts for deeper understanding and personal growth. Like nature’s cycles of renewal, our hearts can heal and flourish with time and care.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chelsea unveils flower show plans for sustainable gardens

Artistic impressions of The SongBird Survival Garden by Nicola Oakey

Chelsea unveils flower show plans for sustainable gardens

EVEN as parts of Britain lie under heavy snow, the Royal Horticultural Society has brought a touch of summer by announcing plans for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

It will be recalled that in May 2023, Eastern Eye made its debut with an especially colourful garden at Chelsea, where the designer Manoj Malde got married, and King Charles and Queen Camilla made a special effort to visit the exhibit.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications