Oldham council leader Arooj Shah condemns 'racist' AI deepfake videos shared on social media

Arooj Shah reports videos featuring exaggerated accent and false information to police as deepfake attacks on politicians increase

Arooj Shah

The incident follows a growing trend of politicians being targeted by deepfakes.

Charlotte Hall
By Charlotte HallNov 26, 2025

Highlights

  • Oldham council leader Arooj Shah targeted by AI-generated videos with racist content and false information.
  • Videos shared on Facebook page claiming affiliation with Advance UK, which denies any connection.
  • Incident referred to police under Online Safety Act as deepfake attacks on politicians rise.
Oldham council leader Arooj Shah has condemned a series of "racist and malicious" AI-generated deepfake videos that were shared in a public social media group.

The deepfakes feature Coun Shah delivering false information about council finances in an exaggerated south Asian accent. Additional videos reportedly include lewd and sexualised content showing political figures removing their clothes in the townhall.

Coun Shah said "I am deeply shocked and horrified that a racist and malicious AI video has been created and circulated online about me. This is not just a personal attack, it's an attack rooted in lies and bigotry, designed to dehumanise me. It is completely unacceptable."

She added "No one, in public life or otherwise, should be subjected to this. Racism and the deliberate spread of harmful falsehoods have no place in our borough or anywhere else. I want to be absolutely clear; these pathetic tactics will not deter me from serving the people of Oldham."

Rising deepfake targeting

The videos were initially posted by wine merchant David Griffiths on a local Facebook page claiming to support far-right political group Advance UK. Griffiths and the page administrators were approached for comment.

An Advance UK spokesperson clarified the page "has nothing whatsoever to do with Advance UK", stating "We have no official Facebook groups. We have no control, no involvement, and no connection with the group you referenced.

Advance UK condemns deepfake content, racist or misogynistic material, harassment, or any form of sexualised manipulation – without exception."

The incident follows a growing trend of politicians being targeted by deepfakes. Last month, Conservative Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman referred an AI-generated video to police after it falsely showed him claiming to leave his party for Reform UK.

Female politicians have been particularly affected, with a Sky investigation uncovering fake footage of political figures including Angela Rayner, Penny Mordaunt and Priti Patel, among others. The council has referred the videos to police. Under the Online Safety Act, sharing AI-generated content depicting fake intimate images, hate crimes, false communication or harassment is illegal.

Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)

arooj shaholdham councilonline safetycybercrime

