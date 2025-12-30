Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Octopus Energy agrees to sell stake in Kraken software unit at £6.4 billion valuation

British energy giant secures investment from Fidelity and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan as CEO hints at potential London Stock Exchange flotation

Octopus Energy agrees to sell stake in Kraken software unit at £6.4 billion valuation

Kraken technology simplifies customer billing management, smart meter operations, electric vehicle charging and home battery systems, enabling cheaper renewable power usage.

iStock
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 30, 2025
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Kraken software arm attracts $1bn investment at $8.65bn valuation from global investors.
  • Technology powers customer billing and renewable energy management for suppliers worldwide.
  • Octopus Energy founder Greg Jackson indicates medium-term stock market listing possible in London or US.

Octopus Energy has agreed to sell a significant stake in its Kraken software division, valuing the technology arm at $8.65bn (£6.4bn) and paving the way for a potential stock market flotation.

New investors including asset manager Fidelity International and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board have joined existing shareholders to acquire a $1bn stake in the business. The deal leaves Octopus Energy holding a 13.7 per cent stake in Kraken following the transaction.

The software has been instrumental in Octopus's rise to become Britain's largest household energy supplier, overtaking British Gas in January after nearly four decades of dominance.

Kraken technology simplifies customer billing management, smart meter operations, electric vehicle charging and home battery systems, enabling cheaper renewable power usage.

Founder Greg Jackson praised the development, stating Kraken is "in a class of its own, in terms of technology, capability, and scale."

He added that as an independent company with world-class backing and outstanding leadership, it would be "free to grow even faster and is set to be a true UK-founded success story."

The stake sale follows September's announcement that Octopus planned to spin out Kraken as a standalone company. Founded by Jackson in 2015, Octopus emerged from a government initiative to challenge the big six energy companies' market dominance.

Global expansion

Kraken's success extends beyond Octopus, with the platform licensed to rival UK suppliers including E.ON, EDF and Good Energy. International energy companies such as Tokyo Gas in Japan and Origin Energy in Australia also utilise the software.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Jackson suggested a stock market listing could materialise in the medium term. He expressed hope for a London Stock Exchange flotation while acknowledging competition from US markets.

"For large tech companies like Kraken, it's going to be between London and the US," Jackson told The Guardian, adding that stock exchanges must demonstrate why they're suitable for such global businesses with international investor bases.

stake saleuk energykraken softwareoctopus energy

Related News

India says it is now world’s fourth-biggest economy
Business

India says it is now world’s fourth-biggest economy

Monzo's Asian chief 'pushed to step down amid concerns over growth'
Business

Monzo's Asian chief 'pushed to step down amid concerns over growth'

UK inflation surprise clears way for Bank of England rate cut
Business

UK inflation surprise clears way for Bank of England rate cut

Kunal Shah says small firms delaying decisions amid policy doubts
Business

Kunal Shah says small firms delaying decisions amid policy doubts

More For You

Malik Karim earns £8 million amid financial deals surge

Malik Karim

Fenchurch Advisory

Malik Karim earns £8 million amid financial deals surge

Highlights

  • Former Conservative Party treasurer Malik Karim takes home £8.6m from Fenchurch's £24.4m profit pool.
  • London-based financial advisory firm's revenues climb to £74.3m, up from £61.5m previous year.
  • Ugandan-born banker fled to Britain in 1972 during Idi Amin's expulsion of south Asian population.

A prolific City dealmaker whose family fled Uganda during Idi Amin's regime has taken home more than £8 m this year after his investment bank capitalised on a boom in financial services takeovers.

Malik Karim, 64, received £8.6 m from the profit pool at Fenchurch Advisory Partners, the London-based firm he founded in 2003.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us