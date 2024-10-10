  • Thursday, October 10, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Ratan Tata: Indian tycoon who built a global empire

Tata, who originally planned to be an architect, was working in the US when his grandmother asked him to return to India and join the family business.

In 1991, Tata took over the leadership of the company as India opened its economy to global markets. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

RATAN TATA, the Indian industrialist who transformed the Tata Group into a global conglomerate, has died at the age of 86. Known for his leadership in expanding the group’s operations from software to luxury cars, Tata’s tenure helped shape the company’s international reputation.

Tata, who originally planned to be an architect, was working in the United States when his grandmother asked him to return to India and join the family business. He began his career in 1962, working on the shop floor near blast furnaces while staying in a hostel for apprentices.

“It was terrible at that time, but if I look back at it, it’s been a very worthwhile experience because I have spent years hand-in-hand with the workers,” Tata said in a rare interview.

In 1991, Tata took over the leadership of the company as India opened its economy to global markets. His 21-year tenure saw the Tata Group acquire global brands such as Jaguar and Land Rover.

Expansion and challenges

Tata’s leadership also saw the group expand into new sectors. In 2004, Tata Consultancy Services went public, and Tata soon announced plans for the company to expand its global presence. His vision led to acquisitions such as Britain’s Tetley Tea and the Anglo-Dutch steel firm Corus.

The 2008 acquisition of Jaguar and Land Rover for £1.75 billion brought Tata Group into the global spotlight. However, the Corus acquisition faced challenges due to falling European steel demand.

Tata’s dream of creating the world’s cheapest car, the Tata Nano, failed to meet market expectations in India, where status-conscious buyers were reluctant to own what was seen as a “poor man’s car.”

tata nano getty
Ratan Tata poses in front of the Tata Nano car during the launch in New Delhi, 10 January 2008. (Photo: Getty Images)

Despite these setbacks, Tata’s overall achievements were significant, with the group’s revenues rising from £4.58 billion to £76.34 billion, and its presence extending to over 100 countries.

Controversies and retirement

Though respected in India’s corporate world, Tata was not without controversy. In 2011, he was questioned in connection with a telecom licensing investigation, but the group was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Tata stepped down in 2012, with praise from industry leaders, including Rahul Bajaj, who called his tenure “outstanding.” Reflecting on his work, Tata said, “I have devoted my life, as best I could, to the welfare of the group.”

tata ratan2 getty
Rata Tata’s 21-year tenure saw the Tata Group acquire global brands such as Jaguar and Land Rover. (Photo: Getty Images)

Brief return and later years

Tata’s retirement was brief. In 2016, he returned to lead the group temporarily after the dismissal of his successor, Cyrus Mistry, which led to a public dispute. Mistry’s sacking and the fallout from the incident hit the group’s reputation and stock prices.

After stepping away again, Tata welcomed Air India back to the group in 2021, years after its nationalisation. In his later years, Tata focused on charitable efforts and investing in start-ups.

Tata remained active in his personal life, joining Instagram at 81 and sharing his interests in cars, flying, and dogs.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
HEADLINE STORY

Harry Brook scores triple century against Pakistan
News

Ratan Tata, Indian business icon, dies at 86
News

Badenoch and Jenrick left in Tory leadership race
News

Immigration pushes UK population to 68.3 million
News

Child poverty in UK reaches three million: Report
HEADLINE STORY

Comment: How to ‘be more normal’ in our diverse democracy
News

Finnish neo-Nazi linked to UK riots confronted by media
News

Channel crossings reach record high as four die, including two-year-old boy
News

Sue Gray resigns as Starmer’s chief of staff
News

Starmer: Israel-Hamas war hit community ties
INDIA

‘Modi’s party set to lose two state elections’
News

New laws to expand workers’ rights from day one on the job
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Ratan Tata Ratan Tata: Indian tycoon who built a global empire
Harry Brook scores triple century against Pakistan
Dipa Karmakar bows out of competitive gymnastics
Bangladesh garment sector ‘back in business’ after pay hike protests
‘Dream Hunters’ by Nazima Pathan: Fantasy adventure delves into the…
Pakistan outlaws Pashtun rights group over national security