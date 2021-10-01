Nushrratt Bharuccha: Have had my share of setbacks and dealt with them

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Known her playing every character with panache, Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says that her journey to becoming an actor was replete with several setbacks but she dealt with them in order to turn her dream into a reality.

Bharuccha, who made her acting debut with Jai Santoshi Ma in 2006, has delivered several successful films over the years. Some of her notable films include Love Sex aur Dhokha (2010), Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018).

“Everybody has their own set of journeys and obstacles. First, the problem is one doesn’t get the scripts and roles they like to do. They wait and settle for the ones that are offered and are best. Then when one becomes successful then (also) it is like ‘what to do next’? So that struggle is there,” Bharuccha told PTI in an interview.

Recalling her initial days in the industry, Bharuccha said considering she did not come from a film family or had any connections in Bollywood it has been a tough ride. Today, she is both happy and proud of her achievements. “I have dreamt a dream that I don’t think anybody in my situation would have dreamt for so long. I don’t come from a film family; I don’t have connections. I did films that were majorly male-centric. I have had my share of setbacks and dealt with it,” she said.

“Everybody in my family thought it (acting) is a hobby and I will be done with it in two months and I will do something else. I don’t know what exactly was that one thing that kept me going. It feels this is what I was meant to do and it does give me a lot of joy,” she added.

Bharuccha said she is happy to be nominated in the best actress category at the Asian Contents Awards by Busan Film Festival for her role of a housemaid in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans (2021).

Her segment, Khilauna, directed by Raj Mehta, presented the dark and twisted tale of a housemaid trying to make things better for her and her little sister. The actor believes the class divide that the film explored may have struck a chord with people.

“It is about the haves and have-nots; the duality was most glaring. It is about survival. Everybody wants to survive and if there are obstacles, they will do what is needed to overcome it. That is the basic human instinct and that is what has connected globally,” she added.