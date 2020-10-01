Nushrat Bharucha to headline Aadai remake?

Not long ago, Bollywood was buzzing with reports of actress Shraddha Kapoor being approached to play the female lead in the Hindi remake of Tamil-language thriller film Aadai, which released in 2019 and emerged as a surprise hit at the box-office.







Now, the news is coming in that things did not work with Kapoor and that the makers have approached Nushrat Bharucha for the part which Amala Paul played in the original. Bharucha was last seen in producer Ekta Kapoor’s superhit comic-caper Dream Girl (2019) opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Spilling some more beans, a source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “They wanted someone who is bold and will be up to take the risk. It is an A-rated film with several bold scenes, including a completely nude scene. They had approached Shraddha Kapoor first but it did not work out. Now, they have offered the film to Nushrat Bharucha who has liked the script.”

The source goes on to add, "But what needs to be seen is how the team plans to shoot and execute it since it is a very tricky space to be in. They wanted a performer who can play the vivacious and the vulnerable with equal aplomb and Nushrat fit their bill. But she is yet to sign on the dotted line because the modalities are currently being discussed." The makers are looking at taking the film to the shooting floor next year in 2021.







Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha is awaiting the release of her two Bollywood films – Chhalaang and Hurdang. The makers are, however, yet to decide as to which route to take to release them – theatrical or digital. Recently, rumours were rife that Chhalaang, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, could premiere directly on a streaming platform.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the glitzy world of entertainment.











