Nushrat Bharucha on her film Chhalaang releasing directly on streaming platform

By: Mohnish Singh







Nushrat Bharucha, who was last seen in Dream Girl (2019) alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, is presently busy promoting her upcoming film Chhalaang. Initially scheduled to release in theatres in March, the social back-comedy film is now set to premiere directly on streaming media giant Amazon Prime Video.

When asked about her reaction to Chhalaang releasing on a digital platform instead of theatres, Bharucha said in an interview, “I am happy that it is finally reaching the audience because we were waiting for people to watch it. It had been ready for a while. I am really glad that it is coming on an OTT platform like Amazon Prime as it has the correct audience for us. I think we will have better viewership and film will reach more people than we had expected because TV has a higher reach.”

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) actress plays the role of a computer teacher in the upcoming film, while National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao will be seen as her love-interest. He plays a lazy PT teacher who does not take much interest in his job. Talented actors Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun, and Jatin Sarna round off the cast.







This is the first time Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha are working together on a project. The trailer of the film has already received a good response from the audience, and now everyone is waiting for its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by well-known filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang is a Luv Films’ production presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It has been produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. The much-awaited film is slated to start streaming on 13th November only on Amazon Prime Video.

