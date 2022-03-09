Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Business

Novel initiative pushes for more women to head Britain’s top firms

Tara Cemlyn-Jones, co-founder of the 25×25 initiative, poses for a photograph outside of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in central London on March 7, 2022. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A former investment banker’s organisation wants to change the low numbers of female business leaders in FTSE-100 firms. 

Tara Cemlyn-Jones’ organisation 25×25 has set itself an ambitious target: to get 25 women at the head of the 100 biggest businesses in the UK by 2025.

Currently, there are just nine female chief executives on the FTSE-100, the index of leading firms on the London Stock Exchange. Two years ago, it was six per cent. But in the wider FTSE-350 index, the figure is even worse — just five per cent. On Wall Street, female chief executives make up six per cent of the S&P 500 while in France, there are currently three women heading firms listed on the CAC-40.

FTSE 100Cemlyn-Jones helped in the financing of start-ups including lastminute.com.

We specifically wanted to tackle the CEO position because we felt it was the only way to get women into the executive stream compared to non-executive positions where a lot of work has already been done,” said Cemlyn-Jones.

One recent study showed that in the last 10 years women’s representation on the boards of FTSE-100 companies had jumped from 12.5 per cent to 39.1 per cent.

Women are already in the system, they’re just not making it to the role of CEO,” Cemlyn-Jones said.

 

Quota imposed by legislation

In France, which has been leading the way, 43.8 per cent of posts on the boards of CAC-40-listed companies are women. That followed legislation that imposed a quota of at least 40 per cent.

Also Read | Bina Mehta among inspirational women recognised at the GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards

In the UK there hasn’t been a tradition of imposed quotas,” said Cemlyn-Jones.

Yet the country has still more women on boards than countries such as Norway, which pioneered such quotas, and is currently third behind France and the UK on 38.2 per cent.

UK progress has notably been spurred by government statistics and reports, which have been put in the public domain, which have forced companies to act.

But for Cemlyn-Jones, for women’s progress to bear fruit, they need to be in decision-making roles.

At the N-2 level you have a lot of very qualified women,” she said.

They are not making it to CEOs because maybe they haven’t been given the right opportunity at the right time.

If you’re head of a profit centre you may be better equipped and have more chance to become CEO” than a woman who is a company secretary, she added.

Part of our process is to make sure women are given the opportunity to be on those pathways,” she explained.

Chanel CEO Leena Nair
Leena Nair

Companies to work towards diversity

25×25 current has 20 members and plans to add 30 more soon.

They include the oil giant BP, NatWest bank, headed by Alison Rose — so far the first and only woman to head a bank in the City — Unilever, GSK, BAE Systems and ITV.

Companies signed up promise to work towards parity and more broadly for diversity.

These are companies that are believing they are not getting the best of their talent, and ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) has become more important of an issue,” said Cemlyn-Jones.

Members have to prepare a plan which takes into account its female workforce, with career paths that qualify for the chief executive role, plus targets, monitoring and support.

It needs to be sustainable for 10 years,” she said, to ensure the possibility of a female line of succession for generations to come.

It has to be the CEO that takes responsibility because it has to come from the top,” she added.

Jennie Daly in February became the first woman to head up a UK housebuilding company when she was appointed chief executive of Taylor Wimpey, joining Irene Dorner who has been head of the board since 2020.

Another good example is Leena Nair, CEO of Chanel,” she added.

Nair was former head of human resources at Unilever before joining the French luxury goods and fashion house.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka restricts ‘luxuries’ as forex crisis worsens
UK
Caretech founders plan to delist firm
INDIA
India ranks second for global investment in digital shopping
INDIA
Ukraine crisis could disrupt India’s economic recovery
INDIA
Dr. Reddy’s plans ‘business continuity’ in Russia
UK
Winding-up petitions against Liberty Steel subsidiaries withdrawn
INDIA
Future Retail: Reliance stuns Amazon
UK
Russian oil delivery faces resistance from UK workers
INDIA
India approaches US over ONGC taking Venezuelan oil: CEO
HEADLINE STORY
Ex-boss of India’s largest stock exchange arrested over mystic scam
Business
BRICS bank puts all new transactions in Russia on hold
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka hikes rates as economy risks collapse
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sri Lanka restricts ‘luxuries’ as forex crisis worsens
Caretech founders plan to delist firm
As National Careers Week commences, the ‘We are the NHS’…
Pakistan’s opposition submits no-trust motion against Imran Khan
India ranks second for global investment in digital shopping
Novel initiative pushes for more women to head Britain’s top…