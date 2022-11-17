Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 17, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Nottingham man jailed for urging government staff to sack or kill Sajid Javid

Kestutis Cesna sent 22 emails to the Treasury in 2018 and some of them contained racist and offensive terms.

Kestutis Cesna (Image credit: Nottinghamshire Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A Nottingham man has been sentenced to three months in jail after asking government staff to “kill” Sajid Javid MP when the Conservative politician was the home secretary.

Kestutis Cesna sent 22 emails to the HM Treasury in 2018 asking the staff to “sack” Javid or “kill” him if he resisted his dismissal.

Nottinghamshire police said some of Cesna’s emails contained racist and offensive terms.

Javid was the home secretary from April 2018 to July 2019 before he was made chancellor of the exchequer and then health and social care secretary.

In an email sent on May 19, 2018, Cesna said, “You need to sack Javid. Kill him if he resists.”

When the matter was brought to their notice, Nottinghamshire Police interviewed the 46-year-old man and reported for summons.

Cesna, of Denison Street in Radford, was charged with sending an article conveying an indecent or offensive message and sending an article conveying a threatening message.

But during his trial at Nottingham Crown Court, Cesna denied any wrongdoing.

A jury, however, found him guilty and his sentencing took place on November 11.

Nottinghamshire Police chief inspector Amy English said: “I am pleased that Cesna has been held accountable for this actions and hope that this verdict serves as a warning to others who think they can behave in this way without consequence.”

“We will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of hate crime and take robust action against anyone who engages in such abhorrent behaviour,” English said after the sentencing.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Around half of asthma-hit kids admitted in London hospitals are Black and Asian
News
National Crime Agency pursues India-linked illegal steroid smuggling ring
News
NHS medic set to become first UK surgeon to perform operation after becoming paralysed
News
East London man pleads not guilty to Pakistani student’s murder
News
Taking paracetamol could come with a dangerous side effect – Scientists warn
News
Great step: New UK-India visa scheme hailed by industry, student groups
News
Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail in alleged sexual assault case, banned…
News
Workplace bias ‘hinders Asians’
News
Modi gifts ‘Mata Ni Pachedi’ to Sunak – It is a handmade textile…
News
TikTok star Mahek Bukhari’s mother tells court she slept with Saqib Hussain twice,…
News
Liberty Steel nears debt restructuring deal with creditors
News
Leeds schoolboy secures highest possible score in Mensa IQ test
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW