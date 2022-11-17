Nottingham man jailed for urging government staff to sack or kill Sajid Javid

Kestutis Cesna sent 22 emails to the Treasury in 2018 and some of them contained racist and offensive terms.

Kestutis Cesna (Image credit: Nottinghamshire Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A Nottingham man has been sentenced to three months in jail after asking government staff to “kill” Sajid Javid MP when the Conservative politician was the home secretary.



Kestutis Cesna sent 22 emails to the HM Treasury in 2018 asking the staff to “sack” Javid or “kill” him if he resisted his dismissal.



Nottinghamshire police said some of Cesna’s emails contained racist and offensive terms.



Javid was the home secretary from April 2018 to July 2019 before he was made chancellor of the exchequer and then health and social care secretary.



In an email sent on May 19, 2018, Cesna said, “You need to sack Javid. Kill him if he resists.”



When the matter was brought to their notice, Nottinghamshire Police interviewed the 46-year-old man and reported for summons.



Cesna, of Denison Street in Radford, was charged with sending an article conveying an indecent or offensive message and sending an article conveying a threatening message.



But during his trial at Nottingham Crown Court, Cesna denied any wrongdoing.



A jury, however, found him guilty and his sentencing took place on November 11.



Nottinghamshire Police chief inspector Amy English said: “I am pleased that Cesna has been held accountable for this actions and hope that this verdict serves as a warning to others who think they can behave in this way without consequence.”



“We will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of hate crime and take robust action against anyone who engages in such abhorrent behaviour,” English said after the sentencing.