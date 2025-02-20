Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Nottingham attack victims’ families say police had ‘blood on their hands’

Nottingham attacks
Forensic police search an area after the Nottingham attacks on 13 June, 2023. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 20, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

The families of the victims of the Nottingham attacks have criticised police failures, saying officers had “blood on their hands” after a report highlighted multiple mistakes in handling an earlier incident involving the attacker.

A report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), seen by The Sun, found that Leicestershire police failed to properly investigate an attack by Valdo Calocane on two warehouse workers in May 2023, weeks before he killed Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and Ian Coates, 65, in Nottingham.

On 5 May 2023, officers were called to a warehouse in Kegworth after reports that Calocane had punched a colleague, pushed another, and reached for a knife.

The report found 11 failings, including delays in response time, failure to arrest or interview Calocane, not retrieving CCTV footage, and not entering his name into the national police database. '

A check would have revealed an outstanding arrest warrant and six previous incidents, including stalking and attacking a housemate.

Nottinghamshire police and healthcare authorities are also under investigation. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a judge-led public inquiry into the attacks.

The victims’ families told The Sun: “The damning failures exposed by this investigation are just another example of how our loved ones were badly failed by the authorities.”

They said Leicestershire police had “blood on their hands just as much” as Nottinghamshire police.

The IOPC did not recommend gross misconduct charges but said three officers would face a misconduct hearing. Two officers cited heavy workloads, while a junior officer admitted she had “no idea” how to handle the case.

Leicestershire police’s deputy chief constable David Sandall said the force had reviewed the IOPC’s findings and that a misconduct meeting would take place.

Calocane is serving an indefinite hospital order after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility and attempted murder.

barnaby webbernottingham attacknottingham attackernottingham attacks victimspolice failuresstalking incidentsvaldo calocane

Related News

Aurat March and Women’s Action
Asia

Aurat March and Women’s Action Forum unite to mark Pakistan’s national women’s day

The Hundred’s billion-pound windfall will secure ‘English cricket’s future’
Featured

The Hundred’s billion-pound windfall will secure ‘English cricket’s future’

Eastern Eye
boat-refugees
News

UK to block citizenship for small boat refugees

Drishyam 3 Malayalam
Entertainment

Drishyam 3: Malayalam thriller, remade across Indian and foreign languages, returns for a third instalment

More For You

Triund trek

The rescue operation was challenging due to difficult terrain, including repeated river crossings, which made progress slow. (Photo: X/@HP_SDRF)

British man dies after fall on Triund trek in India

A BRITISH tourist has died while trekking in the Himalayas in northern India, according to local authorities and rescue teams.

The two British men were hiking on the Triund trek near Thathri village in Dharamshala when one of them suffered a critical fall, BBC reported. His friend sought help from the nearby village, and local emergency services were alerted.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK riots
Anti-migration protesters attempt to enter the Holiday Inn Express Hotel which is housing asylum seekers on August 4 in Rotherham. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Anti-Muslim hate reports in UK reach record high in 2024, charity says

A UK group that tracks anti-Muslim hate said on Wednesday that it received the highest number of reports in 2024, attributing the rise to online platforms and artificial intelligence.

Tell MAMA’s director, Iman Atta, described the increase as "unacceptable" and "deeply concerning for the future."

Keep ReadingShow less
Anas-Sarwar-Getty

Anas Sarwar dismissed claims that the SNP’s polling lead reflected broader public support, citing Labour’s success in winning 19 of 34 council by-elections since last July. (Photo: Getty Images)

Scottish Labour faces challenges ahead of 2026 election, says Sarwar

SCOTTISH Labour leader Anas Sarwar has acknowledged that the party faces a significant challenge in winning the next Holyrood elections in May 2026.

His comments come as recent polling shows Labour’s support has declined, while the Scottish National Party (SNP) maintains a lead.

Keep ReadingShow less
Leicester’s 'unhealthy' fast food outlets sparks obesity concerns

A Leicester City council spokesman said the authority was “aware of the increasing number of takeaways in the city”

Getty Images

Leicester’s 'unhealthy' fast food outlets spark obesity concerns

Hannah Richardson

LEICESTER ranks among the top 20 areas of England with the most fast food joints compared to its population. The city came in 17th of 152 local authority areas for the number of unhealthy eateries, with 153.5 for every 100,000 residents.

The figures, published by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, show an increase in such outlets, up from 137.1 per 100,000 in 2017.

Keep ReadingShow less
Stricter knife laws will save lives, says Ronan Kanda’s sister

The new measures, known as Ronan’s Law, are named after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was fatally stabbed near his home in June 2022 in a case of mistaken identity. (Photo: Instagram/justiceforronankanda)

Stricter knife laws will save lives, says Ronan Kanda’s sister

THE SISTER of a teenager killed with a ninja sword said stricter online knife sales rules and tougher penalties for violations will have an impact.

The new measures, known as Ronan’s Law, are named after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was fatally stabbed near his home in June 2022 in a case of mistaken identity.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc