Victims’ families seek names of doctors who treated Nottingham attacker

Their demand follows the release of a report on his mental health treatment before the June 2023 attacks.

Calocane, diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after killing three people and attempting to kill three others on 13 June 2023. (Photo credit: Nottingham Police)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 06, 2025
Vivek Mishra

THE FAMILIES of the Nottingham attacks victims have called for the doctors responsible for Valdo Calocane’s treatment to be named and held accountable.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the families of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber, and Ian Coates criticised what they described as "poor leadership and bad decision-making."

Grace’s father, Sanjoy Kumar, a GP, said the report failed to identify individuals responsible for Calocane’s treatment. He stated that despite being sectioned four times, Calocane’s treatment was not adjusted, and public safety was not prioritised.

Grace’s mother, Sinead O’Malley, said accountability at an individual level was essential. She questioned whether those involved in his care would have made the same decisions if he were to live near their children.

Calocane, diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after killing three people and attempting to kill three others on 13 June 2023, reported The Guardian.

The families are set to meet government ministers next week to discuss a public inquiry into the attacks and Calocane’s treatment, which was promised by Keir Starmer before the last general election. Discussions will focus on the inquiry’s format, scope, and chairperson.

Emma Webber, Barnaby’s mother, told The Guardian she wanted a statutory inquiry with the power to compel individuals and organisations to give evidence. She emphasised that their demand was not about revenge but accountability.

Ian Coates’ son, James, who lives in Nottingham, expressed concerns about ongoing failures in the mental health system. He said individuals responsible for risk assessments were still not being held accountable.

The independent report found Calocane was not given long-lasting anti-psychotic medication during hospitalisation because he did not like needles, despite being known to stop taking his medication when discharged.

It also noted 15 other cases of “extremely serious” violence, including three fatalities, involving Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust patients between 2019 and 2023.

Solicitor Neil Hudgell, representing the families, said Calocane was not “treatment-resistant” but rather “resisted treatment.”

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Ifti Majid apologised for missed opportunities in Calocane’s care and stated that improvements were being made in risk assessment and discharge processes.

More For You

Rahim Al-Hussaini

Prince Rahim is the eldest son of Aga Khan IV and his first wife, Princess Salimah.

Rahim Al-Hussaini succeeds Aga Khan IV as leader of Ismaili Muslims

PRINCE Rahim Al-Hussaini has been appointed as the 50th hereditary Imam, or spiritual leader, of Ismaili Muslims following the unsealing of the will of his late father, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

The announcement was made by the Aga Khan Development Network on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
BAPS opens largest Hindu temple and cultural hub of southern hemisphere in Johannesburg

BAPS Hindu temple and cultural complex in Johannesburg

BAPS opens largest Hindu temple and cultural hub of southern hemisphere in Johannesburg

Eastern Eye

THE largest Hindu temple and cultural complex in the southern hemisphere was unveiled in Johannesburg last Sunday (2) with scores of worshippers participating in a ceremony to mark the occasion.

Although fewer than two per cent of South Africans identify as Hindu, it is the most followed religion among the country’s Indian community.

Keep ReadingShow less
Naga Munchetty exposes online scam that used her fake photos on social media

BBC’s Naga Munchetty speaks out against online scams misusing her image to deceive the public

Getty Images

Naga Munchetty exposes online scam that used her fake photos on social media

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has expressed her shock and frustration after discovering that her name and image were being used in online scams. In a personal account published on the BBC website, Munchetty described how fake advertisements featuring manipulated images of her were circulating on social media platforms like Facebook and X. These ads included crude photoshopped pictures of her face on someone else’s body, alongside links to fraudulent websites.

Munchetty said she was “mortified and bemused” by the ads, which were designed to trick people into clicking on fake news articles. These articles falsely claimed she had been detained by the government after revealing a “lucrative loophole” to make money during an interview on ITV’s This Morning. The fake articles used the BBC’s logo and branding to appear legitimate, but they were part of a scam to lure people into investing in a fraudulent cyber trading platform.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi-Kumbh

Modi, dressed in a saffron sweatshirt and black sweatpants with saffron stripes, took dips in the knee-deep water. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Modi takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh, days after deadly stampede

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip in the sacred river waters in Prayagraj on Wednesday as he joined millions at the Maha Kumbh Mela, a week after a stampede at the event left dozens dead.

Authorities confirmed 30 deaths in the stampede on January 29, which was the festival's most auspicious day. More than 76 million people gathered at the river for a 'royal dip'. Reuters sources put the death toll at over 50.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nottingham-attacks

Calocane killed university students Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, along with school caretaker Ian Coates, on 13 June 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

Report finds Valdo Calocane rejected medication before Nottingham killings

AN INDEPENDENT investigation into the mental health care of Valdo Calocane, who killed three people in Nottingham in June 2023, has found that he was not forced to take injectable antipsychotic medication because he disliked needles.

The full report was released by NHS England following pressure from the victims' families.

Keep ReadingShow less
