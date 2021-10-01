Website Logo
  • Friday, October 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727

Business

No decision on Air India yet, India clarifies after reports that Tata emerged winner

An Air India plane is parked at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s finance ministry said on Friday (1) reports suggesting the government has picked a winning bid for the debt-laden state-run airline Air India were incorrect.

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg reported that a panel of ministers accepted a proposal from officials recommending salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons ahead of an offer from Ajay Singh, promoter of India’s airline operator Spicejet Ltd.

“Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect,” the ministry said in a tweet. “Media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken.”

Air India and Tata Sons declined to comment.

Earlier this month the finance ministry said it had received bids for the airline, but did not name the bidders.

A possible sale would come at a time the airline industry is trying to recover from the slump in travel caused by restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic.

This would also be seen as a relief to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which has been pushing to sell its entire interest in the loss-making airline.

The winning bidder would win control of Air India’s 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports, as well as 900 slots at airports overseas, including London’s Heathrow Airport.

It would also get 100 per cent of the low-cost arm Air India Express and 50 per cent of AISATS, which provides cargo and ground handling services at major Indian airports.

The government loses nearly Rs 200 million ($2.7m) every day to run the national carrier, which has accumulated losses of over Rs 700 billion ($9.53 billion), officials have said.

An effort to auction a majority stake almost three years ago drew no bids, forcing the government to ease the terms. It had also extended the deadline multiple times during the pandemic.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
India-Australia to reach trade deal by end 2022
Business
US Indian author exposes the ‘hypocrisy of wokeism’
UK
Sanghera’s wealth soars as Oxford Nanopore makes stellar debut on bourse
UK
UK economy bounced back by more than thought in Q2 before slowdown
Business
India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal
UK
Hinduja group company ‘wins Brexit hotline contract’
INDIA
London-based entrepreneur to invest in India
US
Green card wastage: Apple’s Tim Cook writes to homeland security secretary
INTERNATIONAL
Vedanta, Zambia conflict: Liquidator arrested on money-laundering charges
HEADLINE STORY
Malawi fines Airtel $2.6 million for skimping on phone credit
Business
China’s infrastructure drive traps poor nations with £285bn ‘hidden debt’: study
INDIA
Fintech firms can help prevent digital frauds, says RBI deputy governor
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Michael Owen named brand ambassador of Pakistan Football League
No time to experiment, Fleming says, as Chennai seal IPL…
Ashwin hits back in ‘disgraceful’ run controversy at IPL
Dr Rukmini Banerji, Professor Eric Hanushek win 2021 Yidan Prize
Man attacked Sabina Nessa with a 2ft-long weapon, court hears
Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown, retains night curfew