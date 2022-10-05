Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

No call for ransom yet: Relative of Indian-origin family abducted in California

Merced County Sheriff’s Office said that 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri along with 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were taken, reported Fox News.

Photo of the suspect involved in the kidnapping case released by Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Photo: @MercedSheriff

By: Mohnish Singh

There has been no call for ransom till now, said a relative of the Indian-origin family who were abducted in California on Monday.

In a conversation with ANI, one of the relatives, residing in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, said, “Their car was found burnt 20-25 km away from their office. Their mobile phones have been found. Till now, no call for ransom received.” Earlier, the California authorities located the missing uncle, Amandeep Singh’s truck on fire in a rural area outside Merced on Monday.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office said that 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri along with 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were taken, reported Fox News.

On Monday, Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said investigators believe that the suspected kidnapper attempted to destroy evidence.

Fox News reported that authorities released a photo of a potential suspect wearing a grey sweatshirt with black sleeves and a black hood, a blue surgical mask, dark-coloured pants and dark-coloured shoes and socks.

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangerous. The site of the alleged abduction is a roadway lined with retailers and restaurants.

“We’re asking the public not to approach the suspect or victim,” the sheriff’s office said in its statement on Monday.

Authorities asked that people not approach the suspect or victims and call 911 if they are seen.

Back in 2019, Indian-origin techie Tushar Atre was found dead in his girlfriend’s car hours after the owner of a digital marketing company in the US was allegedly kidnapped from his posh California home.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
US President Joe Biden plans to celebrate Diwali at the White House, class it important…
News
Suella Braverman condemns plotting ‘coup’ against PM Liz Truss
News
UAE’s Minister of Tolerance inaugurates Dubai’s new Hindu temple
News
Charles hosts first South Asian diaspora event as King in Scotland
News
Ethnic minorities likely to live in ‘highly air polluted’ areas in England, study reveals
News
Can Genetic testing predict future death? Here’s what experts say
News
Burger King UK acquires Salim Janmohamed’s Karali Group
News
Want to combat eye strain? Try this 20-20-20 method
News
Married Rochdale man, 35, stalked seven women including schoolgirls
News
US: Infant, her parents among 4 Indian-origin people abducted in California
News
Suella Braverman proposes to give ‘anonymity to suspects’ to stop trial by media
News
UK to propose asylum ban on Channel migrants
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW