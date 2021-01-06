Nirav Modi’s sister to become an approver in the PNB scam case

FUGITIVE diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s Belgian national sister has been allowed to turn an approver or a prosecution witness in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.







Special judge V C Barde for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday(4) accepted Purvi Modi’s plea for turning an approver.

“The position of the accused (Purvi Modi) in this case after tender of pardon is that she shall be marked as approver,” the court order said.

“The accused staying abroad presently shall be directed to present herself before the court, for which purpose the prosecution shall take necessary steps.”







She is also an accused in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

In her application for pardon, Modi said that she was not a prime accused and has been attributed only a limited role by the investigating agency.

She has so far fully co-operated with the ED by providing all requisite information and documents, she said.







On account of being Nirav Modi’s sister, she was in a unique position to provide “substantial and important evidence, information, proof, and documents and access to bank accounts, assets, companies and entities that are relevant to Nirav Modi and his actions/dealings”, the plea said.

As per the investigating agency, Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, in connivance with certain bank officials, cheated PNB to the tune of around £1.5 billion by obtaining Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) fradulently.











