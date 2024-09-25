Worries grow about NHS and patient care: Report

An NHS logo is displayed on an ambulance outside the Royal London Hospital on September 12, 2024 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THERE is growing concern within the NHS regarding the government’s messaging, which some senior figures believe is “broken” and may discourage patients from seeking help while harming staff morale, the BBC has reported.

Wes Streeting, the health secretary, has repeatedly referred to the NHS as “broken,” a term he has continued to use since taking on the role. He also described cancer as a “death sentence” and called the state of maternity services a “national shame.”

Addressing the issue during the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Streeting defended his stance, stating that an “accurate diagnosis” is necessary for effective solutions. He added, “When you put protecting the reputation of the NHS above protecting patients, you’re not helping the NHS, you’re killing it with kindness.” He promised reforms, saying the government’s upcoming 10-year plan would deliver a “world-class” service.

However, NHS leaders and officials have raised concerns. One hospital leader told the BBC that the government’s approach risks alienating patients and demoralising staff. “If it continues much longer, it could spook patients and make it difficult to raise staff morale. Hope is important,” they said.

Similarly, sources within NHS England indicated they are monitoring the impact of the government’s messaging on patient behaviour. Though they have not yet seen a decline in the number of patients coming forward, they remain cautious.

A second hospital leader warned that the government’s language could cause lasting damage, adding that “the cancer death sentence phrasing strikes completely the wrong tone.”

While the claim was part of government responses and Streeting’s speech, Lord Ara Darzi’s report, which was cited, did not use the phrase “death sentence.” However, the report did highlight that cancer mortality rates are higher in the UK compared to other countries.

Cancer Research UK responded to the government’s statement by citing data showing that half of those diagnosed with cancer survive at least 10 years.