  • Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Worries grow about NHS and patient care: Report

Wes Streeting, the health secretary, has repeatedly referred to the NHS as “broken,” a term he has continued to use since taking on the role.

An NHS logo is displayed on an ambulance outside the Royal London Hospital on September 12, 2024 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THERE is growing concern within the NHS regarding the government’s messaging, which some senior figures believe is “broken” and may discourage patients from seeking help while harming staff morale, the BBC has reported.

Wes Streeting, the health secretary, has repeatedly referred to the NHS as “broken,” a term he has continued to use since taking on the role. He also described cancer as a “death sentence” and called the state of maternity services a “national shame.”

Addressing the issue during the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Streeting defended his stance, stating that an “accurate diagnosis” is necessary for effective solutions. He added, “When you put protecting the reputation of the NHS above protecting patients, you’re not helping the NHS, you’re killing it with kindness.” He promised reforms, saying the government’s upcoming 10-year plan would deliver a “world-class” service.

However, NHS leaders and officials have raised concerns. One hospital leader told the BBC that the government’s approach risks alienating patients and demoralising staff. “If it continues much longer, it could spook patients and make it difficult to raise staff morale. Hope is important,” they said.

Similarly, sources within NHS England indicated they are monitoring the impact of the government’s messaging on patient behaviour. Though they have not yet seen a decline in the number of patients coming forward, they remain cautious.

A second hospital leader warned that the government’s language could cause lasting damage, adding that “the cancer death sentence phrasing strikes completely the wrong tone.”

While the claim was part of government responses and Streeting’s speech, Lord Ara Darzi’s report, which was cited, did not use the phrase “death sentence.” However, the report did highlight that cancer mortality rates are higher in the UK compared to other countries.

Cancer Research UK responded to the government’s statement by citing data showing that half of those diagnosed with cancer survive at least 10 years.

Related Stories
News

Lieutenant-general Malik set to take over as ISI chief
UK

Army to evacuate 10,000 Britons from Lebanon
News

Keir Starmer’s ‘sausages’ slip on Gaza hostages goes viral
News

Starmer warns of tough decisions ahead, promises brighter future
UK

Necklace with diamonds from Golconda mines set for auction
UK

Channel crossings exceed 25,000 in 2024
US

Indian American Covid czar fired over lockdown violations
UK

Anas Sarwar promises change and hope for Scotland
News

Starmer to discuss ‘shared struggle’ in first Labour conference speech
News

Wolfson History Prize shortlist features Joya Chatterji and Nandini Das
News

Rachel Reeves rules out austerity despite tough budget choices
News

Modi engages with Indian-Americans, highlights importance of US election
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
THE ECB office England to implement equal pay in domestic cricket from 2025
NHS Worries grow about NHS and patient care: Report
India’s basmati exports set to soar after price cap removal
Discover the best Bollywood songs of Vishal Bhardwaj ahead of…
Harry Brook Brook’s ton keeps England’s ODI series hopes alive against Australia
Lieutenant-general Malik set to take over as ISI chief