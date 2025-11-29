What is NHS 111 and when should you use it?

As a GP I see many patients every day, with various medical issues and situations, which we’re always happy to help with. In addition to the ways we can help at our practice, there are a range of NHS services you can also use when you have a medical concern, depending on what it is. For example, visiting your local Pharmacy for a minor illness or using the NHS App to order repeat prescriptions. One of the services my patients find particularly useful when they need urgent medical help is NHS 111, but not everyone is aware of it or knows when exactly to use it.

If you need urgent medical help and your GP isn’t available but you’re not sure where to go, NHS 111 can assess you and direct you to the right place.

NHS 111 is there for times when you have an urgent medical concern that isn’t life threatening, but that needs immediate advice and action. It’s free and available 24/7 - so whenever something is wrong, you can get help straight away.

For example, if your GP practice is closed and you are feeling very unwell, have a really painful muscle sprain, or any sort of very severe ache or pain, you can use NHS 111. You can also get 24-hour urgent mental health advice and support if you or someone else is experiencing a mental health crisis – such as a panic attack.

There are a few options for accessing the service, so you can use whichever one suits you, and you have the choice to speak to someone in person or be assessed online. You can:

Dial 111 on your phone

Go online at 111.nhs.uk

Use the NHS App

If you’re not comfortable explaining the issue in English, you can also ask for an interpreter.

You’ll be asked questions about your symptoms, or, if you’re using the service for someone else, you can answer on their behalf. NHS 111 will assess the problem and direct you to the most appropriate local service. Depending on the issue, they might suggest you contact your GP practice, go to your local pharmacy, get urgent dental care, or visit your nearest urgent treatment centre. They can also arrange a call back from a nurse, doctor or paramedic if necessary. All of this means that you’re getting professional medical advice, while not wasting precious time potentially going to the wrong place for help.

My patients have used NHS 111 for urgent issues when our practice isn’t available. For example, you might have a young child with a high temperature in the middle of the night and be worried about how to help. By using NHS 111, you’ll be advised on the best thing to do.

So, if you need urgent medical help and you’re not sure where to go, contact NHS 111 to get assessed and directed to the right place. Call, go online or use the NHS App.

(The author is GP Partner at Newbury Park Health Centre)