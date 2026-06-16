What Comes Next in the Bite-Sized Entertainment Trend?

If you told people 20 years ago that there would come a time when they could switch between different entertainment options within minutes, they wouldn’t have believed you. Back then, it was all about single-screen leisure and dedicating a fair chunk of time to one television show, film, or game.

Today’s generation has been brought up with short-form content, and they can’t get enough of it. This bite-sized entertainment trend is only going to get bigger, and AI could have a say in how it develops in the next few years.

Bite-size Entertainment Is Growing in Popularity

No matter where you look online nowadays, you can find a diverse array of short-form content designed to be enjoyed in quick bursts. The online casino industry was a massive early leader in this trend, with table games designed for this form of play. For example, when you play 10p Roulette at Betfair, you only have to commit to the game for a few minutes if you want. Each round of action happens quickly, and you have the option to participate in the next round or not.

Social media has had a massive influence on the rise of short-form too, with YouTube Shorts and Instagram leading with this type of content. Users can swipe through vertical videos that are perfectly designed to fit the mobile screen. They’re low-investment and crafted to instantly appeal to people, and the algorithms of these sites aim to give different users the content that will most likely appeal to them.

Streaming Platforms Could Explore More Short-form Content

According to an article from YouGov, short-form content is becoming so popular that it’s even having an impact on television viewership. Interestingly, the research has shown that a lot of these brief videos are helping to market series and drive audiences to explore them further. This means that streaming services are increasingly turning to short-form as a promotional tool. Now, this is considered to be a vital step in the viewing journey.

Along with this, streaming services may seek to add more short-form options on the platforms themselves. There could be more bitesize content in the future for people with fast-paced lifestyles. According to The World of Chinese, fast-paced short-form dramas are on the rise in the country. Netflix and other streaming giants could take inspiration from these and offer Western options.

AI Developments Could Lead to Personalised Clips

AI is likely to play a huge role in the development of short-form content over the next few years. Part of the craze around this has been due to the personalisation that users enjoy, with their feeds almost always featuring videos that appeal to them.

The advanced technology could enhance this further and potentially make new videos for specific users. For example, it may be able to clip up sports content or television series, showing people exactly the type of thing they want to see. This could lead to unique videos for all users.

Bite-sized entertainment isn’t going anywhere, and it’s likely to evolve in exciting new ways in the years ahead thanks to AI. Today’s internet generation can’t get enough of it, and it’s becoming a key part of the entertainment industry.





This article is paid content. It has been reviewed and edited by the Eastern Eye editorial team to meet our content standards.