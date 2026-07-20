Will WhatsApp Become India’s Next Financial Super App?

Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah’s appointment to lead WhatsApp in June 2026 brought with it some interesting questions. Why would the founder of fintech company ‘Cred’ be the right person to take charge of a messaging app?

It may seem at first glance to be a strange choice from Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, but it also makes complete sense when looking at the context. This appointment came at the same time as Meta making a $900m investment in Cred, and it is now clear that WhatsApp will be looking at expanding beyond just texting.

The plan seems to be to turn WhatsApp into a combined messaging and business services app where it will also be able to make payments (similar to Apple Pay and Google Pay), as well as offering AI-powered products.

India is also WhatsApp’s largest market with over 500 million users. This makes it the ideal place to position WhatsApp as a financial ‘super app’. Let’s explore more about how a WhatsApp financial app could work and how it may perform in a competitive market.

How Will WhatsApp Go Beyond Messaging?

In India, you can currently pay and transfer money directly through WhatsApp. This is achieved through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). It links your bank account to WhatsApp directly and allows you to pay money to your friends or pay at stores by tapping the Rupee symbol in a chat.

While WhatsApp, as a financial app, is already used in India (one of the three countries where it is used), it has a significantly smaller market share percentage than other UPI apps. For example, PhonePe has a 46.2% market share, and Google Pay has a 32.7% market share, while WhatsApp Pay only has 0.65% market share as of June 2026.

This means that serious action needs to be taken to transform WhatsApp into a financial super app. Outside of digital payments (UPI), WhatsApp is also looking at expanding into shopping and commerce, where people can browse and purchase items directly through conversations with brands.

For example, you could ask a clothing brand on WhatsApp: “Do you have a red jacket?” and you would get a response with a few different options. You can then complete the purchase and have it ordered directly to your door through WhatsApp.

Meta has already previously highlighted the potential for chat-to-cart shopping in India, and it seems as if WhatsApp would be the perfect app to deliver this.

WhatsApp could also offer AI customer service assistance for brands, as well as booking and services. As WhatsApp continues to expand into a unified super app, it could have serious implications for Meta's wider growth. Some traders may use a CFD trading platform to speculate on price movements of publicly traded companies with upside potential, such as Meta.

Will This Succeed?

India has had many previous attempts to make a super app. For example, there was Paytm (which could provide payments, travel, and food delivery) as well as Tate Neu and Jio, which all ultimately failed.

The benefit of WhatsApp is that it is already a highly used app. It is familiar, and people will keep using it regardless of whether the adoption of a financial element will succeed or not. We will have to see whether Kunal Shah’s appointment to WhatsApp proves successful, or whether the idea of a WhatsApp super app is doomed to fail.

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