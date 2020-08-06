New campaign highlights the importance of ‘NHS test and trace’ initiative

A new campaign highlights the importance of testing as the best way to reduce the risk of Covid-19 and to go back to the normal life.

The ‘Let’s Get Back’ campaign highlights how ‘NHS test and trace’ initiative plays a vital role in the fight against coronavirus through testing.

Through a heart-warming TV advert, it highlights some of our favourite pastimes which have been on hold in the country due to the pandemic.

“Over the past few weeks the UK has gradually been able to emerge out of lockdown with many businesses re-opening their doors and families reuniting for the first time in months. While things are beginning to return to normal, it is important we remember coronavirus continues to represent a threat,” said Amir Khan, NHS doctor and senior lecturer at the University of Leeds School of Medicine.

“It is vital we continue to adhere to essential health behaviours and embrace the use of NHS Test and Trace if we want to get back to enjoying all of the things we love.”

The NHS test and trace drive has provided over 200,000 tests per day, since May, with 95 per cent of in-person tests receiving results the next day. It has also worked with over 33,000 newly diagnosed people to identify their recent contacts and successfully reached over 184,000 contacts and advised them to self-isolate.

The NHS advises public to get tested irrespective of the age as a way to avoid the spreading of the virus. Symptoms include a high temperature, new continuous cough, or the loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, an official statement said.

Everyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, can get a free test by calling 119 or visiting nhs.uk.

For more details: nhs.uk/coronavirus or call 119.