New £3m fund to support babies from deprived or BAME backgrounds

THE UK government launched a new £3.3 million fund to improve outcomes for mothers and babies in deprived areas or from BAME backgrounds from preconception to up to 2.5 years.

Three year projects in England aimed at tackling obesity, reducing smoking and improving learning among mothers and young babies run by voluntary and community social enterprises (VCSE’s) can apply from Friday (21) for a share of the fund, an official statement said.

This new round of the ‘health and eellbeing fund’ with the theme of ‘starting well’ will fully support projects for three years.

“Everyone deserves to live a long healthy life, and we’re determined to reduce the inequality that some families face. We’re committed to start this work from birth, and the voluntary sector have an enormous role to play in its success,” said public health minister Jo Churchill.

“This year we have launched the health and wellbeing fund which is centred around starting well, to make sure mothers have the help they need to make the right decisions to support their health, and the health of their babies.”

The UK government recently launched an obesity strategy to make the healthy choice the easy choice for families and help reduce obesity rates.

The fund, run by the VCSE health and wellbeing alliance, is already supporting 23 social prescribing schemes and 23 children and young people’s mental health schemes.

“This is a fantastic funding opportunity for charities spearheading perinatal mental health and I encourage them to apply,” said Andrea Leadsom, chair of the Early Years Healthy Development Review.

Deadline to apply-30 October 2020 at 12 noon.

To apply click here.