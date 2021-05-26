Website Logo
  Wednesday, May 26, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 311,421
Total Cases 27,157,795
Today's Fatalities  4,172
Today's Cases 208,886
Netflix to release Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka in September?
In this photograph taken on September 27, 2019, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan attends the second edition of Indian Sports Honours annual ceremony in Mumbai. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, will start streaming on Netflix in September, as per reports. The suspense thriller was earlier set to hit the streaming service in June 2021.

A source close to the development informs an entertainment portal, “Dhamaka is an important film for the platform, and they were looking at a right time to release it. The initial plan was to unveil it in June, but for now, they have decided on September. Meanwhile, the post-production work on the film is going on in full swing.”

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan plays the role of a news anchor in the film, who finds himself in a tricky situation with a mysterious bomb blast. Though the makers have not said anything officially, the reason behind delaying the release of the much-awaited film is the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases in India.

Dhamaka also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Ronnie Screwvala has produced the film under the banner of RSVP Movies. An official announcement confirming the release date of the film is highly awaited.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has signed several interesting projects over the past few months. Buzz has it that the actor has been cast to headline a love story that Sajid Nadiadwala is producing under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. He has also given his nod to topline filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s next, based on a true story. He reportedly plays an Indian Air Force officer in the film.

Aaryan will soon resume filming for his much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, the horror-comedy film is directed by Anees Bazmee for T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

