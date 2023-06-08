Website Logo
  Thursday, June 08, 2023
Bollywood News

Netflix sets June 29 for premiere of ‘Lust Stories 2’

It consists of four shorts, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh.

Lust Stories 2 Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

The second edition of Netflix’s acclaimed film anthology Lust Stories will arrive on June 29, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Varma round out the ensemble cast of Lust Stories 2.

Netflix India shared the premiere details of the upcoming title on its official Twitter page, along with a scene featuring Bhatia and Varma.

“Just one noteworthy scene from the vaults of love and lust. Lust Stories 2 premieres on June 29, only on Netflix!” the streaming service said in the tweet.

According to Netflix, Lust Stories 2 is billed as a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of women, stringing them together thematically.

It consists of four shorts, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh.

The new edition of the anthology is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Ashi Dua (Flying Unicorn Entertainment), who also backed the inaugural Lust Stories (2018).

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

