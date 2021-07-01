Netflix India announces its first dating reality show IRL: In Real Love

(Photo by ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Do you think that finding true love in the age of left and right swipes is a little difficult? Well, you are not alone if you think so. There are millions who are still waiting for that someone special to come and sweep them off their feet as dating apps are not really helping them much in their pursuit.

Now, Netflix India is set to help singletons navigate this with its first Indian dating reality show, IRL: In Real Love. Produced by Monozygotic, IRL: In Real Love complements series including Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle amongst others.

Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said, “We are excited to expand our offering in the reality genre with a distinctive dating format, IRL: In Real Love. The concept is a true reflection of the times we love and live in. The choices and conundrums we experience every day will be put to test in the show’s unique social experiment. We look forward to unravelling some extraordinary love stories on Netflix.”

Indian Matchmaking, which premiered on Netflix in 2020, received great response and became a cult favourite in India despite the fact that everyone had different opinions about the show’s matchmaker Sima Taparia. It will be interesting to see how IRL: In Real Love fares. The show promises to offer everything from companionship, to heartbreaks, to a chance to find out if your love will endure the test of time.

