Website Logo
  • Friday, July 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 399,459
Total Cases 30,411,634
Today's Fatalities 1,005
Today's Cases 48,786
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 399,459
Total Cases 30,411,634
Today's Fatalities 1,005
Today's Cases 48,786

Entertainment

Netflix India announces its first dating reality show IRL: In Real Love

(Photo by ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Do you think that finding true love in the age of left and right swipes is a little difficult? Well, you are not alone if you think so. There are millions who are still waiting for that someone special to come and sweep them off their feet as dating apps are not really helping them much in their pursuit.

Now, Netflix India is set to help singletons navigate this with its first Indian dating reality show, IRL: In Real Love. Produced by Monozygotic, IRL: In Real Love complements series including Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle amongst others.

Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said, “We are excited to expand our offering in the reality genre with a distinctive dating format, IRL: In Real Love. The concept is a true reflection of the times we love and live in. The choices and conundrums we experience every day will be put to test in the show’s unique social experiment. We look forward to unravelling some extraordinary love stories on Netflix.”

Indian Matchmaking, which premiered on Netflix in 2020, received great response and became a cult favourite in India despite the fact that everyone had different opinions about the show’s matchmaker Sima Taparia. It will be interesting to see how IRL: In Real Love fares. The show promises to offer everything from companionship, to heartbreaks, to a chance to find out if your love will endure the test of time.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Madhu Mantena on Draupadi: Deepika Padukone and I are working hard to put everything together
Entertainment
Karisma Kapoor shares video montage as she celebrates 30 years in Bollywood
Entertainment
Vijay and Pooja Hegde begin filming Beast with a dance sequence
Entertainment
Film fraternity raises concerns over the proposal to amend Cinematograph Act Mumbai
Entertainment
Mammootty set to play antagonist in Akhil Akkineni’s Agent
Entertainment
Naseeruddin Shah likely to be discharged from the hospital on Friday
Entertainment
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to release on Diwali; makers unveil a new poster
Entertainment
Exclusive! Abhinay Deo: We always intended to make a sequel to Delhi Belly
E-GUIDE
Fabulous first film is a festival success
E-GUIDE
Five great books from the first half of 2021
Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind to get a direct-to-digital release?
E-GUIDE
Gateway to a world of Indian fantasy
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away
Yash Narvekar and Akasa Singh talk about their new song…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Federer oldest man in 46 years to reach the Wimbledon…
Sania and Mattek-Sands stun sixth seeds to enter second round
Westminster Council sends recycling to India
Wimbledon courts under fire after Serena exit, Kyrgios says ‘it’s…
Madhu Mantena on Draupadi: Deepika Padukone and I are working…
Karisma Kapoor shares video montage as she celebrates 30 years…