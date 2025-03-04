Netflix's 'Gone Girls' uncovers shocking new details in the Long Island serial killer case​

Netflix is diving back into one of America’s most chilling unsolved mysteries, the Long Island Serial Killer case. The upcoming three-part documentary series, premiering on March 31, 2025, revisits the decades-long hunt for a murderer who preyed on women and evaded justice for years.
The case first came to light in 2010 when authorities searching for a missing woman, Shannan Gilbert, stumbled upon four bodies along Long Island’s Gilgo Beach. Over the next few months, more remains were discovered, bringing the total number of victims linked to the case to at least eleven. Many of the victims were sex workers from the New York City area, sparking fears that a predator was specifically targeting them.
For over a decade, the investigation went cold. Despite the gruesome discoveries, law enforcement struggled to identify the killer. The breakthrough came in 2023 when authorities arrested 59-year-old architect Rex Andrew Heuermann. By 2024, he had been charged with multiple counts of murder, though he pleaded not guilty. His arrest marked a turning point in the case, offering some closure to families who had waited years for answers.
The Netflix series, directed by Liz Garbus known for the 2020 film Lost Girls, which dramatised the case takes an in-depth look at the investigation, the social stigma surrounding the victims, and how law enforcement handled the case. Through interviews with journalists, detectives, and people connected to both the victims and the accused, the documentary pieces together the long, frustrating search for justice.
Beyond just retelling the facts, the series highlights the systemic issues at play and how certain victims don’t receive the same urgency or attention, and how that impacts justice. It also raises tough questions about policing, media bias, and society’s treatment of marginalised women.
With new evidence and first-hand accounts, Netflix’s latest deep dive into true crime aims to shed fresh light on a case that haunted Long Island for years. Whether it will bring any new revelations remains to be seen, but for many, the hope is that revisiting the past will finally bring some long-overdue justice.