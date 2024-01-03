Netflix drops first-look images from ‘Bridgerton 3’

Part 1 of Bridgerton 3 will launch on May 16, 2024, and Part 2 will launch on June 13, 2024.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

By: Mohnish Singh

Netflix has dropped a bunch of first-look images of Penelope and Colin Bridgerton’s budding romance in the much-anticipated season 3 of Bridgerton, which returns for two parts in 2024.

The first-look images of the third season of Bridgerton, a series that surpassed its own viewing records for season two and was one of the most-viewed titles on Netflix, give fans a glimpse into a romance at last blooming between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton, as well as a first official photo of the new Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd. Dodd is taking over the role of Francesca from Ruby Stokes, who played the elusive Bridgerton sibling in the first two seasons.

The third season, which will be based on ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton,’ the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s series, finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) finally giving up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he is disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Series regulars include Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown).

“This is my third year on the show, and I knew the workload was going to be crazy,” Nicola Coughlan told a publication. “But I think you do sort of sometimes feel the weight of it. You go, ‘Oh, man, this show is huge.’ It’s got a huge fandom behind it, and you do feel a bit like the captain of the ship, and you want to lead it as best you can. It was all-consuming in a way it’s never been before.”

“After the success of season two, we were all really excited to get back to work,” adds Luke Newton. “I know there are people who have supported the Polin relationship since day one. So, I’m excited for them to finally get what they’ve been waiting for.”

Part 1 will launch on May 16, 2024, and Part 2 will launch on June 13, 2024.