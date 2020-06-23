Neil Basu urges public to take up 45-minute online course to help beat ‘scourge of terrorism’

NEIL BASU has urged people to take up a 45-minute online course to be in a “stronger position” in the fight against the “scourge of terrorism”.

The counter-terror policing chief’s call to the public came as Home Secretary Priti Patel warned that the “threat by lone actors is growing”, while reacting to Saturday’s Reading stabbings in which three people were killed.

Counter-terrorism police officers were time given until June 27 to question the suspect – a 25-year-old man, widely identified as Libyan Khairi Saadallah – in the attack.

Basu said the “events in Reading were horrifying”, and assured that the security agencies will “do everything to ensure that justice is done for the victims and loved ones”.

“For this to have happened after all we have gone through with coronavirus is especially devastating. But sadly, as one disease retreats, we need to stop another re-emerging,” said the assistant commissioner of Met Police.

“Saturday’s events can leave us feeling helpless. But you can play your part to protect yourself and others from the scourge of terrorism.”

Noting that Britain was bouncing back to normal, Basu said the public should be “vigilant to the ongoing threat”.

He urged people to report any suspicious activity they come across. “Don’t hesitate to ACT,” he said in statement.

“You can do that online, in confidence, via our Action Counters Terrorism (ACT) website at gov.uk/ACT,” he explained.

“Please do not worry you may be wasting our time. We would much rather hear from you than miss an opportunity to step in before it’s too late.”

Basu added that the public could learn more about identifying “suspicious behaviour” by taking Counter Terror Policing’s online course.

“It takes 45 minutes to complete the course and be in a stronger position to help save lives,” he said, adding that “over half a million people have already taken part”.

He also encouraged working people and those engaged in business to explore the ACT app to help “protect your colleagues and customers”.

Basu said he was “proud of the heroes who rushed forward to help” during the “horrific” attack on Saturday.

“I know these will be life changing events for you too, but your actions were an example to us all to step forward and play our part,” he said.

“Terrorists aim to divide and break society through fear. We can all help to stop them by working together.”

On Monday, the home secretary said the UK’ s “counter-terrorism strategy remains one of the most comprehensive approaches to countering terrorism in the world”.

Patel added that it was clear “the threat by lone actors is growing”, even as she lauded the “officers – a few of whom were student officers – who ran towards danger to help those in need without second thought”.

“These terrorists are united by the same vile hate for what our country holds dear. Decency, tolerance and respect,” she said in Parliament, adding that the country had “all too often seen the results of poisonous extremist ideology”.

“The terrorist threat that we face is complex, diverse and rapidly changing,” said Patel.