Neha Dhupia on essaying the role of a pregnant cop in A Thursday

Indian Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia poses for photographs during the recording of the reality talk show “Vogue BFFs” season 3, in Mumbai on May 4, 2019. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Neha Dhupia, who was last seen in Sanak (2021), is presently busy promoting her upcoming film A Thursday, which sees her in the role of a pregnant cop trying everything possible to save 16 children from a hostage situation.

Interestingly, Dhupia was actually pregnant while she was filming for the thriller film, also starring Yami Gautam in the lead role.

In a recent interview, Dhupia opened up about her shooting experience amid pregnancy. “I think at that point while I was shooting, right before that I was watching this show called Hit and Run, starring Lior Raz, and there is a character called Tali, who is pregnant and, you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life, like you live all the other characters, as well. The show was a hit and there was a huge relatability for me as far as that character was concerned. We didn’t go over the top with the pregnancy. Because you are pregnant, and some days, you work harder than the others, but the reference point was just as powerful because you know, I have been pregnant before,” she said.

Adding that she did not have to work much towards her physicality since she was already pregnant, Dhupia said, “This is my second time and you don’t change as a person. It is a little tough. It is uncomfortable. It’s beautiful. What you’re going through. But I always kept the reference point more towards being the cop and less towards my physicality changing because in any case, my physicality is going to be so natural to being pregnant because I generally was, I didn’t have to work too much towards that.”

Helmed by Behzad Khambata for RSVP Movies, A Thursday will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 17th February 2022.

