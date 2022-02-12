Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 12, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Entertainment

Neha Dhupia on essaying the role of a pregnant cop in A Thursday

Indian Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia poses for photographs during the recording of the reality talk show “Vogue BFFs” season 3, in Mumbai on May 4, 2019. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Neha Dhupia, who was last seen in Sanak (2021), is presently busy promoting her upcoming film A Thursday, which sees her in the role of a pregnant cop trying everything possible to save 16 children from a hostage situation.

Interestingly, Dhupia was actually pregnant while she was filming for the thriller film, also starring Yami Gautam in the lead role.

In a recent interview, Dhupia opened up about her shooting experience amid pregnancy. “I think at that point while I was shooting, right before that I was watching this show called Hit and Run, starring Lior Raz, and there is a character called Tali, who is pregnant and, you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life, like you live all the other characters, as well. The show was a hit and there was a huge relatability for me as far as that character was concerned. We didn’t go over the top with the pregnancy. Because you are pregnant, and some days, you work harder than the others, but the reference point was just as powerful because you know, I have been pregnant before,” she said.

Adding that she did not have to work much towards her physicality since she was already pregnant, Dhupia said, “This is my second time and you don’t change as a person. It is a little tough. It is uncomfortable. It’s beautiful. What you’re going through. But I always kept the reference point more towards being the cop and less towards my physicality changing because in any case, my physicality is going to be so natural to being pregnant because I generally was, I didn’t have to work too much towards that.”

Helmed by Behzad Khambata for RSVP Movies, A Thursday will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 17th February 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Tiger 3: Fresh details emerge on the last schedule of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s film
Entertainment
John Abraham nabs rights to Force franchise; Force 3 on the cards
Entertainment
Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol to film Apne 2 in London
Entertainment
Devi Sri Prasad: Meet the man behind the chartbuster song ‘Srivalli’
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera to arrive on July 22
Entertainment
Kajol kick-starts filming Revathy’s directorial Salaam Venky
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana to return to headline Dream Girl 2
Lata
The nightingale who soared high
Lata
‘It is sadly time to say goodbye and salute a true Bharat Ratna’
Lata
‘Lataji’s voice and soul are timeless’
Lata
Lata will live for ever
Lata
‘I am very grateful to God that success did not turn my head’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tiger 3: Fresh details emerge on the last schedule of…
John Abraham nabs rights to Force franchise; Force 3 on…
Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol to film Apne 2 in…
Devi Sri Prasad: Meet the man behind the chartbuster song…
Neha Dhupia on essaying the role of a pregnant cop…
Coca-Cola’s bottlers to invest up to $500 in India annually
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE