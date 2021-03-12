Trending Now

Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday starts rolling


Yami Gautam (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Last year in September it was announced that Yami Gautam will be seen in a film titled A Thursday which will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Behzad Khambata. Today, the film went on the floors and Yami took to Instagram to inform everyone about it.

She posted, “Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to come your way, all that happened on #AThursday @nehadhupia #DimpleKapadia @atulkulkarni_official @mayasarao @behzu #RonnieScrewvala @premnathrajagopalan @rsvpmovies @bluemonkey_film @alobo2112 @pashanjal @hasanainhooda.”

 



A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Apart from Yami Gautam, the movie also stars Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao. The movie is said to be a psychological thriller, and Yami will be seen portraying the character of a playschool teacher who on a Thursday takes 16 children hostage.



A Thursday will be getting a direct-to-digital release.

Talking about other films of Yami, the actress has movies like Dasvi and Bhoot Police in her kitty. The shooting of the former kickstarted a few days ago, and Yami plays the role of an IPS officer in it.

Sharing a picture from the sets of Dasvi, Yami had posted, “My first day on the set of #Dasvi playing #JyotiDeswal. Proud & honoured to play an IPS officer. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 @bachchan @nimratofficial #DineshVijan @sandeep_leyzell @shobhnayadav @tusharjalota @writish1 @kumarvishwas @soulfulsachin @jigarsaraiya @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @maddockfilms @bakemycakefilms @officialjiostudios @officialjiocinema.”



 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Meanwhile, the shooting of Bhoot Police has been wrapped up and it is slated to release on 10th September 2021.













