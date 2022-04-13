“Need Sahab so desperately in my life,” says Saira Banu after Dilip Kumar’s death

Dilip Kumar (R) is embraced by his wife Saira Banu (Photo credit should read SEBASTIAN D’SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran actor Saira Banu has opened up about her life after the death of her husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Kumar left a huge void in millions of hearts after he passed away on 7 July, 2021, at the age of 98, after a long ailment.

In her first interview after Kumar’s death, the actress said that she cannot get out of the loss and needs Dilip ‘desperately’ in her life.

Saira also said that she does not want to step out of home and that she is not mingling with people but only with her ‘immediate friends’.

Saira said, “I am extremely distressed. I cannot get out of the loss. How do I get out of it? I just can’t. And, I was doing everything very happily too. Everything was so fine, just the two of us together. I loved sitting at home with Sahab. Anyway, I am not an outgoing person or a party person. Today, I don’t want to step out. I don’t know, maybe until I don’t feel distressed. No point in stepping out when…” When prompted, Saira added that she needs ‘Sahab so desperately in my life’.

She added, “Frankly, yes, I am not mingling with people. Maybe only with my immediate friends. I am lucky that a lot of people are so concerned about me. But for now, I am doing a lot of meditation and prayer. I know there have been other people in similar circumstances who have come out from that phase, but perhaps my attachment was stronger. Sahab was an extraordinary man.”

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.