  • Wednesday, July 07, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 403,281
Total Cases 30,619,932
Today's Fatalities 553
Today's Cases 34,703
Remembering Dilip Kumar: Iconic films of the legendary actor

Dilip Kumar (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

This morning we woke up with the sad news that veteran actor Dilip Kumar has passed away. In his career spanning more than five decades, the actor featured in more than 60 films. He started his career with the 1944 release Jwar Bhata. But, it was the 1947 release Jugnu that established him as a leading star.

Today, as he is no more with us, let’s look at the list of some of his iconic movies…

Andaz (1949)

Mehboob Khan’s Andaz was a love triangle and starred Dilip Kumar, Nargis, and Raj Kapoor in the lead roles. When Andaz had released it became the highest-grossing Indian film ever. But, the record was broken by Kapoor’s Barsaat in the same year.

Daag (1952)

Dilip Kumar portrayed the character of an alcoholic lover in Amiya Chakrabarty’s Daag. The film was a hit at the box office and for his performance in the movie, Kumar won the Filmfare Best Actor Award.

Devdas (1955)

The young generation would remember Devdas as a Shah Rukh Khan film. But, in 1955, Bimal Roy had directed Devdas and Dilip Kumar played the titular role in it. He was amazing in the movie and won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for his performance in it. Forbes included the veteran actor’s performance in Devdas on its list, ‘25 Greatest Acting Performances of Indian Cinema’.

Azaad (1955)

 

Azaad was an action-comedy directed by S. M. Sriramulu Naidu. The film starring Dilip Kumar in the lead role was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1955. Kumar won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for the movie. Also, the music of the film was super hit, and the song Aplam Chaplam is still loved by everyone.

Naya Daur (1957)

R. Chopra’s Naya Daur starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala is undoubtedly one of the best films made in Indian cinema. The movie was about man vs machine, and Kumar’s performance was surely one of the highlights of the film. He won Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his act in Naya Daur.

Kohinoor (1960)

After doing movies that were high on tragedy, Dilip Kumar wanted to do something different, and that’s when Kohinoor happened. The 1960 release was a hit at the box office, and Kumar once again won Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

Mughal-E-Azam is undoubtedly one of the best period films made in Indian cinema. Kumar played the role of Prince Salim who falls in love with a court dancer named Anarkali. The movie was released in 1960, but it has grabbed the attention of the young generation as well. Also, the song Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya is an iconic track.

Ram Aur Shyam (1967)

In Ram Aur Shyam, Dilip Kumar played a double role. It was a blockbuster at the box office, and many other Bollywood movies based on twins were inspired by Ram Aur Shyam. Kumar once again won Filmfare Award for Best Actor. In total, Kumar has won eight Filmfare Awards.

Karma (1986)

In 1986, Kumar featured in Subhash Ghai’s multi-starrer Karma. He played the role of an ex- high ranking police officer who is in charge of a jail that successfully reforms criminals. Karma was a hit at the box office, and the song Aye Watan Tere Liye is still remembered by everyone.

Saudagar (1991)

Last on the list we have, Saudagar which was Dilip Kumar’s second last film. The movie revolved around two friends who later turn into enemies. Saudagar was a super hit at the box office, and the music of the film had received a great response.

Eastern Eye

